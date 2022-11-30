Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The University of Minnesota posted another strong showing Tuesday with the release of the NCAA's newest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) at 94%.

The Gophers have recorded the five highest GSR statistics in school history over the past five years with a school-record 96% last year, 94 % in both 2020 and 2019 and a 93% rate in 2018.

This year's GSR primarily focuses on the six-year cohorts who came to the 'U' as freshman in 2015. The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.

Nine Minnesota programs posted 100% graduation rates for the aforementioned time frame and eight of 10 others had graduation rates of at least 90%.