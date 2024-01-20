The Michigan State women's basketball team came to Minneapolis this weekend as one of the best offensive teams in the Big Ten Conference. Second in the conference in scoring, fourth in shooting.

Their offense left town as cold as the Twin Cities weather.

A 26-6 run that began in the final minute of the first quarter and ended in the third put the Gophers in control in a 69-50 victory over the Spartans.

It was a strong bounce-back for the Gophers (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who lost a one-sided game at Indiana earlier in the week. It may have been their best victory of the season; the Spartans (13-5, 3-4) entered the game 18th in the NCAA's net rankings.

Mallory Heyer led the way with 18 points, making five of eight three-pointers. She also tied her career high with 15 rebounds. It was her third double-double of the season and first in Big Ten play. She was one of four starters who finished in double figures. Grace Grocholski had 11. Mara Braun 10, Sophie Hart 12.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, this one wasn't close. The Spartans were held to a season low in points in a quarter (six in the second), total points and shooting percentage (32.8). It was their most one-sided loss of the season.

Dee Dee Hagemann scored 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting for Michigan State. The rest of the Spartans? 32 points on 14-for-50 shooting.

The Gophers got eight points from Braun and made eight for 16 shots while scoring 20 first-quarter points. But because Hagemann (eight points) and the Spartans (8-for-17) were hot, too, Minnesota led by just two entering the second.

Then the Gophers held the Spartans to six points – their lowest-scoring quarter of the season – and pushed that two-point lead to 36-24 at the half.

Heyer had six points for the Gophers, who opened the quarter 7-0. The Gophers held the Spartans scoreless for the final 3:22 of the first half – they went 0-for-5 with two turnovers. The Gophers lead would have been larger, but Minnesota also struggled down the stretch of the half, scoring just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.