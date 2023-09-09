Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg will miss his second consecutive game because of injury, while running back Bryce Williams, the team's second-leading rusher last week, also will be sidelined for Saturday night's game against Eastern Michigan. The Big Ten announced its availability report two hours before the game.

Lindenberg, the team's top returning tackler from last season, was injured a week before the opener against Nebraska. Coach P.J. Fleck on Monday said Lindenberg was getting closer to returning to the lineup. With Lindenberg out, redshirt freshman Maverick Baranowski and redshirt sophomore Devon Williams got the bulk of the snaps at linebacker, finishing with seven and three tackles, respectively.

Running back Sean Tyler, a transfer from Western Michigan, started for the Gophers last week and led the team with 41 yards on 10 carries. Williams, a senior, had six carries for 14 yards. With Williams out, true freshman Darius Taylor and redshirt freshman Zach Evans appear to be next up to share carries with Tyler.

Also listed as out among notable players was defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies, who did not play last week. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who's recovering from knee surgery that ended his 2022 season last September, was listed as questionable. He started the Nebraska game but played only one play.