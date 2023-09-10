Getting field goals — or less — when marching inside an opponent's 5-yard line is a recipe for disaster for a college football team when facing an opponent that's made a habit of springing upsets.

Such was the case Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers left a potential 15 points on field in the first three quarters against an Eastern Michigan squad that's beaten four Power Five programs since 2017.

But a solid, clock-draining running attack and a stingy defense will mask a lot of blemishes, and the Gophers used both to pull away for a 25-6 victory over the Eagles in front of an announced 48,101.

True freshman Darius Taylor rushed 33 times for 193 yards and a touchdown, Sean Tyler carried 17 times for 93 yards, and Minnesota's defense allowed only two field goals and 152 total yards. Athan Kaliakmanis completed 10 of 14 passes for 117 yards and scored on a 1-yard sneak.

The Gophers rushed for 296 yards, holding the ball for 39:34 to Eastern Michigan's 20:26. The Eagles ran only six offensive plays in the third quarter and gained only 4 yards in the second half.

The victory moved the Gophers 2-0 entering Saturday's game at No. 17 North Carolina, which edged Appalachian State 40-34 in two overtimes. The Eagles (1-1) weren't able to add Minnesota to their recent upset list that includes Purdue, Illinois, Rutgers and Arizona State.

On their first possession, the Gophers moved quickly down the field on the strength of their run game. After Tyler's 12-yard gain, Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson for a 22-yard gain. Runs of 11, 9 and 11 yards by Tyler put the ball at the EMU 11. Taylor had runs of 3 and 4 yards before Tyler gained 2 yards on third-and-3 from the 4. On fourth-and-1, Kaliakmanis kept the ball on a bootleg but was stuffed for a 2-yard loss by Eagles defensive back T.J. Peavy.

The Gophers forced another punt by the Eagles, got the ball at their 38 and drove to the Eastern Michigan 5 but had to settle for Dragan Kesich's 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

On the drive, Kaliakmanis hit Corey Crooms Jr. for 22 yards to the 9. A 4-yard pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford and a 1-yard loss by Tyler left the Gophers with third-and-goal from the 6. Kaliakmanis and Le'Meke Brockington couldn't connect in the end zone, forcing the field goal.

Eastern Michigan reached the Gophers 6 on its third possession before Justin Walley had a second-down pass breakup in the end zone and Samson Evans' third-down run netted 4 yards. Jesus Gomez's 20-yard field goal tied the score 3-3 with 10:52 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota started its third possession at its 7 after an illegal block in the back penalty and marched 93 yards in 11 plays, taking a 10-3 lead on Taylor's 2-yard touchdown run with 3:57 left in the second quarter.

The Gophers appeared to force a punt on Eastern Michigan's next possession on Baugh's third-down sack of Smith, but a defensive holding call on Aidan Gousby gave the Eagles the ball at the Minnesota 47 with 1:12 left in the half. Eastern Michigan cashed in with Gomez' 37-yard field goal to make it 10-6 as time expired in the half.

In the third quarter, the Gophers drove 74 yards in 15 plays that ate 7:29 of the clock. They settled for Kesich' 19-yard field goal for a 13-6 lead. On the march, Taylor carried eight times for 45 yards and had a 12-yard reception to move the chains. The drive stalled when Tyler was stopped for 2 yard on third-and-goal from the 3.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and out, and the Gophers offense gained separation on Kaliakmanis' 1-yard sneak for a TD and 20-6 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

After another three-and-out by Minnesota's defense, the Gophers drove to Eagles 30 before Justin Jefferson forced a fumble by Tyler and recovered it. Eastern Michigan went three-and-out again with defensive back Tre'Von Jones sacking Smith for a 9-yard loss on third down. The Gophers' Eli Mau then blocked Mitchell Tomasek's punt and Joey Gerlach recovered, but his foot was on the back line of the end zone, resulting in a safety and 22-6 Gophers lead after replay review.

The Eagles got the ball at the Gophers 43 when Bennett Walker intercepted a Kaliakmanis pass that Spann-Ford couldn't handle. But Gophers linebacker Devon Williams intercepted Smith with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter to end the threat.

Kesich's 20-yard field goal with 29 seconds to play made it 25-6.