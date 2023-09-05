Tyler Nubin and Dragan Kesich, two players who played key roles in the Gophers' 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska, were honored by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Nubin, a senior safety, was named conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, an honor he shared with Illinois defensive back Miles Scott. Nubin intercepted two passes against the Cornhuskers, and his second pick and subsequent 14-yard return to the Minnesota 46-yard line, came with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Nubin also contributed three tackles.

Seven plays after Nubin's late interception, Kesich split the uprights from 47 yards as time expired to provide the decisive points. Kesich, a junior in eligibility, also kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first half and missed an attempt from 54 yards. The winning kick was the Gophers' first walk-off field goal in regulation since 2003 when Rhys Lloyd kicked a last-second field goal to beat Wisconsin.

This is the first time the Gophers have had two players recognized in the same week by the Big Ten since 2019 when Antoine Winfield Jr. (defense) and Tanner Morgan (offense) were honored after a win over Penn State.

Other Big Ten honorees were Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (Offensive Player of the Week) and Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (Freshman of the Week).