Legend has it that Babe Ruth called his shot, pointing to the center-field seats and promptly hitting a home run in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin can appreciate the Babe's bravado. So can coach P.J. Fleck, who revealed Monday that Nubin called his shot before intercepting a pass thrown by Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter. His 14-yard return led to Dragan Kesich's decisive 47-yard field goal in the Gophers' 13-10 win over Nebraska on Thursday night.

"Tyler Nubin, in really high moments, talks about how he's going to go get it,'' Fleck said. "Walking off the sideline, he said, 'I'm going to go pick it off.' Now, he's said that a lot. Babe Ruth only pointed one time, I think.''

Whether Nubin's vow was a one-time deal or a blanket statement, the Gophers were happy he had a bookend to go along with his diving catch to pick off Sims at the Gophers 26-yard line in the second quarter.

For his efforts, Nubin on Monday was named the Senior Bowl defensive player of the week.

Etc.

* With the Big Ten now using availability reports that are announced two hours before game time, Fleck cited that document when asked about the status of linebacker Cody Lindenberg, defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who started the Nebraska game but did not play after that. "Hopefully really soon,'' Fleck said when asked when the players might return.

* Fleck did not have an update on the eligibility status of defensive back Craig McDonald, a transfer from Auburn who also played at Iowa State. McDonald is seeking a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately for the Gophers. Fleck said he wasn't surprised that the NCAA hasn't yet ruled.