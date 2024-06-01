Here is how the Lynx's first possession went Friday night against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center:

Miss, offensive rebound.

Miss, offensive rebound.

Phoenix foul.

Miss, offensive rebound.

It's not how you start, but how you finish. The Lynx missed their first five shots overall, their first six three-point attempts. And yet, they handled Phoenix 95-71, bouncing back from Wednesday's loss to Las Vegas and pushing their record to 5-2.

The Lynx, who led by as many as 29, were never really threatened after taking over the game in the second quarter, which started with Lynx reserves doing the heavy work. Minnesota shot 49.3% overall, holding Phoenix to 38.7%. After they missed their first five shots, the Lynx went 36-for-68. After missing their first six threes, Minnesota made 14 of its last 29.

Napheesa Collier got her fifth double-double in seven games this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

But Friday, the Lynx bench was the star of the game, and Alissa Pili was the star of the bench.

Pili hit seven of nine shots, all four of her threes and scored a team-high 20 points. Also off the bench: Dorka Juhász (13) and Cecilia Zandalasini (12).

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 21 points.

It was all about warming up. With the score tied 8-8, out of a timeout, Smith stole the ball and went end-to-end for the score. After a Phoenix miss, Williams hit a three. It was the start of a 13-4 run to end the quarter, which included three more points from Smith; her free throw with 1:30 left put the Lynx up 21-10 before Natasha Cloud finally scored for the Lynx.

And Minnesota was just getting started.

The Lynx then went out and started the second quarter on a 23-12 run to go up 44-24 with three minutes left in the half. And every one of those points came from the bench.

Pili had eight of them, including a three to end that run. Zandalasini seven, Juhász six.

Then the Lynx starters re-entered the game and pushed that lead to 29 on Bridget Carleton's three with 1:12 left in the half before the Mercury ended it with the final four points.

The Lynx started the third quarter slowly, with the Mercury getting within 15. But the lead was back to 23 entering the fourth.