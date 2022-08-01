Gophers volleyball players CC McGraw and Jenna Wenaas were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team on Monday at the first Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in Chicago. This marks the first time both players have been placed on a preseason All-Big Ten team.

McGraw is already a two-time All-America and has made All-Big Ten first team twice in her career, including last season after she finished third in the conference with 4.59 digs per set. She is returning to the team for a fifth season as a graduate student.

Wenaas is entering her junior season after a breakout sophomore season in which she was named All-Big Ten second team after averaging 3.28 kills and 2.70 digs per set.

The Gophers are predicted to finish third in the conference by Big Ten coaches. They were placed behind Wisconsin and Nebraska, who played each other in the NCAA title match last season with the Badgers winning in five sets.

Minnesota's 2021 season came to an end in the Elite Eight in Madison, where the Gophers fell in three sets to Wisconsin.

In more news from the Big Ten:

The Gophers will have 12 televised matches this season. Eleven matches will air on the Big Ten Network, and on Oct. 19 they'll face Iowa on ESPNU. An additional 13 matches will air on BTN Plus. The full schedule is below.

The conference announced a record-setting 55 matches will be televised among the Big Ten Network, ESPN2, ESPNU and FS1. All Gophers matches will be available on one of those networks or on the BTN Plus streaming service.

The Gophers are set to have coach Hugh McCutcheon, McGraw and redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair speak at the second day of Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Transcripts and videos of the news conference will be available on the Big Ten Conference website with highlight videos airing on BTN at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Gophers volleyball broadcast schedule

AUGUST

Date, opponent, time (TV/streaming)

Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Baylor, 4 p.m. (TBA)

Saturday, Aug. 27 at TCU, 7 p.m. (TBA)

Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Texas (TBA)

SEPTEMBER

Date, opponent, time (TV/streaming)

Sunday, Sept. 4 vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m. (BTN)

Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Stanford, 7 p.m. (streaming on BTN+)

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Pepperdine, 7 p.m. (streaming on BTN+)

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (streaming on BTN+)

Friday, Sept. 23 at Purdue, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m. (BTN)

OCTOBER

Date, opponent, time (TV/streaming)

Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Iowa, 1 p.m. (streaming on BTN+)

Friday, Oct. 7 at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sunday, Oct. 9 at Michigan State, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Illinois, 3 or 7 p.m. (BTN)

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Iowa, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Purdue, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Wednesday, Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Wisconsin, TBD (BTN)

NOVEMBER

Date, opponent, time (TV/streaming)

Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Michigan, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Sunday, Nov. 6 at Illinois, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Indiana, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Friday, Nov. 18 at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, Nov. 19 at Rutgers, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Friday, Nov. 25 at Ohio State, TBD (streaming on BTN+)

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Nebraska, 8 p.m. (BTN)