Gophers baseball coach John Anderson, the longest tenured head coach in University of Minnesota history, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

This coming season will be his 43rd as head coach of the Gophers. Anderson, 68, has 1,365 career victories — the most in Big Ten history — and ranks second among all active Division I baseball coaches.

The Gophers went 18-34 last season and have struggled in recent years but went 44-15 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals against Oregon State as recently as 2018. Anderson is an eight-time Big Ten coach of the year.

"It's been the professional honor of my lifetime to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated coaches in college baseball, support staff members, gifted colleagues, amazing student-athletes and an impressive group of alumni and donors who provided unwavering support throughout my tenure," Anderson said in the news release.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle added: "John is Minnesota baseball. He is one of the finest coaches and individuals in all of college athletics, and our University and state are better off because of his contributions. We look forward to celebrating his final season as the leader of the Gophers."

