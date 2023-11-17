GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Gophers vs. No. 8 Connecticut: 4 p.m. Sunday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: FS1; 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: In what will be a nationally-televised showcase of the women's basketball talent Minnesota produces, half of the 10 starters in this game will have played their high school basketball here. It is the biggest game yet here for first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit and likely the biggest college game for most of the Gophers' players. The Huskies (2-1) feature former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers (19.7 points, .571 on all shots and from three-point range). They are coming off an 80-48 blowout of No. 20 Maryland on Thursday. The Gophers (3-0) are coming off a victory over North Dakota State Wednesday in which Mallory Heyer had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Amaya Battle — Bueckers' former high school teammate — had a career-high 20 points.

Watch her: Well, Bueckers, obviously. But don't forget about UConn's senior post Aaliyah Edwards, who is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds and shooting 62.2%. She will provide a huge challenge for Gophers post players.

Injury update: UConn star Azzi Fudd missed Thursday's game with a knee injured in practice Tuesday, which makes that one-sided win even against Maryland more impressive.

Forecast: As Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said Friday, there really isn't anything the Huskies don't do well. This will be a difficult test against a team that just beat up on a preseason Big Ten Conference contender.

