Gophers senior safety Tyler Nubin on Monday was named to two prestigious All-America teams, earning second-team honors from both The Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America. The honors are the third such that he has received in the past four days. On Friday, Nubin earned second-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

A St. Charles, Ill., native, Nubin set the Gophers career interception record with 13, finishing with five this season and capping it with the record-breaker in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. Nubin also ranked second on the team with 53 tackles, third with four pass breakups and added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Nubin is the third Gophers player in the past two seasons to earn AP, FWAA and Walter Camp All-America honors. Center John Michael Schmitz was named first team by the AP and FWAA and second team by Walter Camp, while running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named to the second team by all three organizations.

Nubin is the first defensive player for the Gophers to be named to All-America since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. received consensus first-team honors in 2019.

Alt, Bishop honored

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, a former Totino-Grace standout from North Oaks, was named to the All-America first team by both the Associated Press and FWAA. Former Gophers defensive back Beanie Bishop, who transferred to West Virginia after the 2022 season, was named to the FWAA first team and the AP second team.