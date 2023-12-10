The Gophers football team on Sunday received transfer commitments from three players: Indiana running back Trent Howland, Bucknell cornerback Ethan Robinson and Florida International defensive lineman Jordan Guerard. All three announced on the X platform that they are joining the program in 2024.

Howland, 6-3 and 240 pounds, gives the Gophers a bruising running back with Big Ten experience. The Joliet, Ill., native led Indiana with 354 rushing yards on 75 carries as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. A three-star recruit out of Joliet West High School, Howland had offers from Purdue, Nebraska and Ohio State before choosing Indiana. Since entering the transfer portal last week, Howland also had an offer from Jacksonville (Ala.) State.

Robinson, 6-0 and 185 pounds, earned first-team All-Patriot League honors as a Bucknell junior this season after making 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, intercepting three passes and collecting 10 pass breakups.

The Montgomery, N.Y., native was a standout at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y. Since entering the portal on Dec. 4, Robinson was in high demand among FBS programs, receiving offers from 18 teams, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Houston, Illinois, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, USC and West Virginia. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-3, 295-pound Guerad entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after completing his redshirt sophomore season with Florida International. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors after finishing with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks for the Panthers. He also was named a 2022 Freshman All-America selection by College Football News. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A Valrico, Fla., native, Guerad was a three-star recruit out of Bloomingdale High School in the 2021 recruiting class. Since entering the transfer portal, he received offers from Kansas State, South Carolina, Louisville and Massachusetts.

Guerad and Robinson are the second and third transfers to commit to the Gophers' 2024 class, joining New Hampshire graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer.

• Former Gophers quarterback Drew Viotto, who entered the transfer portal after his true freshman season this fall, announced his commitment to Eastern Michigan.