A baby goat in western Minnesota died earlier this month after being infected with the same strain of avian influenza that has claimed millions of birds across the country over the past two years, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced on Wednesday.

While bird flu has found its way to mammals like dogs and skunks before, this is the first time in the U.S. the virus has been found in a ruminant -- a group of animals that includes cattle, sheep and goats.

The finding is "significant," said State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs.

"It highlights the possibility of the virus infecting other animals on farms with multiple species," Hoefs said in a news release. "Thankfully, research to date has shown mammals appear to be dead-end hosts, which means they're unlikely to spread [the virus] further."

A backyard flock of 23 birds in Stevens County was depopulated in February after H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in the birds. Not long after, the owner reached out to state officials about "unusual deaths of newly kidded goats," which shared the same space and water source as the poultry flock, according to the animal health board. One of the goat carcasses was tested and found to have avian influenza.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working with the state Board of Animal Health to investigate the transmission.

"The risk to the public is extremely low, and any risk of infection is limited to people in direct contact with infected animals," the board said. "To date, no people in the United States have become ill following contact with mammals infected with this virus."

There has not been an outbreak at a commercial poultry farm in Minnesota since late December. In the state, more than 6 million birds, mostly turkeys, have died from the virus or been culled to prevent its spread since early 2022.

Minnesota is the nation's leading turkey producer, and it lies in a major migration pathway. Scientists say migrating waterfowl are the main source of bird flu transmission.

Those with backyard poultry flocks are urged to follow strict biosecurity guidelines, especially as the spring migration picks up.

"Animals with weakened or immature immune systems, like the goat kids in this case, are at higher risk of contracting disease," the board said. "Biosecurity is the first line of defense for anyone to protect their animals from disease and includes simple measures like cleaning equipment and housing regularly, separating livestock from wild animals, and calling your veterinarian when animals appear sick."



