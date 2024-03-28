In a significant development for the future of the Timberwolves and Lynx, Glen Taylor will remain the controlling owner of both franchises after Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez did not close on a sale of a controlling interest in the franchises by a deadline that expired Wednesday, the Wolves said in a statement.

Lore and Rodriguez were set to acquire 40% of the franchises, bringing their total stake up to 80%, but they could not meet a deadline set under their agreement for Wednesday. As a result, Taylor is going to remain controlling owner.

"I will continue to work with Marc, Alex and the rest of the ownership group to ensure our teams have the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels on and off the court," Taylor said in a statement. "The Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale."

The statement caps a lengthy three-year period in which Lore and Rodriguez were set to take over the two franchises from Taylor after the sides agreed on a sale in 2021 for $1.5 billion. Lore and Rodriguez had 90 days to complete the final portion of the sale after notifying Taylor of their intent to purchase another 40% ownership stake in late December, as was detailed in their original agreement. But the window closed on that time and no extension was given.

"Under certain circumstances, the buyer could have been entitled to a limited extension. However, those circumstances did not occur," the statement from the team read.

Lore and Rodriguez still own 40% of the Timberwolves and Lynx from two previous purchases of 20% stakes in the teams in 2021 and 2023. In recent weeks, Lore and Rodriguez were working to secure funding to complete the sale. A deal with the Washington D.C.-based Carlyle Group fell through recently. Lore and Rodrgiuez did secure an investment from BlueOwl Homecourt, which was formed in 2020 as a partnership with the NBA "to provide institutional capital to the NBA ecosystem" and is used to acquire minority equity stakes from minority shareholders of NBA teams.

The fund has previously invested in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns but usually in smaller percentages than what Lore and Rodriguez may have been seeking to complete the deal. In 2022, HomeCourt acquired a 6% equity stake in the Hawks from nine existing minority shareholders.

Taylor now hangs on to his 60% of the team at a time when the value of NBA franchises has increased. In October 2023, Forbes valued the Timberwolves and Lynx at $2.5 billion. Taylor purchased the Wolves in 1994 for $88 million.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.