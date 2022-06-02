General Mills is exiting its business in Israel by selling its stake to joint-venture partner Bodan Holdings, leaving behind a controversial Pillsbury plant in the occupied West Bank that prompted a boycott campaign.

"This divestiture represents another step in General Mills' Accelerate strategy, which is centered on strategic choices about where to prioritize our resources to drive superior returns," the company said in a statement released this week.

General Mills operates a Pillsbury factory in the Atarot Industrial Park, the largest industrial park in the Jerusalem area, though it did not own the plant, a spokeswoman said.

"None of our products will be produced there as it was a dough facility only," she said. "We will continue to sell our products in Israel and look forward to continuing to serve Israeli consumers with our other brands."

In 2020, the United Nations placed General Mills on a list of 112 companies doing business in territory it considers illegally occupied, alongside other U.S. companies such as Airbnb and Expedia. But the report drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League for being a "blacklist" and "highly problematic."

The American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker activist group, launched a boycott campaign targeting Pillsbury soon after.

"AFSC applauds this decision," the group said Wednesday in response to General Mills' divestment.

The boycott drew the support of several Pillsbury heirs, who wrote in an editorial "we no longer can in good conscience buy products bearing our name."

"We call on General Mills to stop doing business on occupied land," Charlie Pillsbury wrote on behalf of some family members.

The company said last year the Pillsbury plant "has a history of continuing employment and employee satisfaction. Many of the plant's Palestinian workers have been employed at the facility for several years, working alongside Israeli colleagues."

The company also said all of the employees have full benefits "without prejudice to race, religion or nationality."

General Mills has been shrinking its international footprint as the Golden Valley company focuses more on the North American market and "advantaged global platforms," such as Mexican food, super-premium ice cream and snack bars, the company said.

It recently sold its European Yoplait and dough businesses, as well as a portion of its U.S. boxed meals portfolio, including the Helper and Simply Salad brands.