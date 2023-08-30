As Wednesday nights go, tonight stands to be special.

The sun will set just before 8, and a full, super blue moon will rise that will command a second look. The weather forecast is favorable, too.

What makes this astronomical event significant is its timing. The "blue" in blue moon isn't a nod to color, however, but its rare happening. According to skywatchers, a blue moon is a phenomenon of two full moons in a month.

And this full moon also happens to be super. When the moon is full, it is closer to the Earth than at other times of the month. A super blue moon coincides with the moon in full being as close to Earth in its lunar orbit as it ever is, making the moon appear larger. NASA says, on average, a super blue moon occurs once a decade.

"A lot of the attraction of tonight's astronomical event comes from the cosmic coincidence that this supermoon happens to also be a blue moon," said Kaitlin Ehret, planetarium programs coordinator at the U's Bell Museum.

To take in this special full moon, Mike Shaw, an astrophotographer and author, suggests people position themselves at the western edge of a lake. The best viewing time should be between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., after moonrise.

"Watching a full supermoon rise during twilight over a lake is stunning," Shaw said, adding that it will have a deep orange-red color, owing to wildfire smoke. "It will be simply spectacular."

Tonight's wonder reminds Shaw of two solar eclipses in North America on his calendar:

An annular solar eclipse is Oct. 14, when the moon will pass between the sun and Earth but at its farthest point from Earth. The moon, because of that distance, will appear smaller than the sun. The moon will show as a dark disk of sorts in front of the sun, creating what looks like a ring around the moon.

A total solar eclipse is April 8, 2024, when the moon, at its closest to Earth as it passes between Earth and the sun, will completely block out the sun for a brief time.

Still, Shaw, who is leading sessions at the Landscape Arboretum in September on photographing the harvest moon, is focused on Wednesday night's wonder. "The blue supermoon will be an amazing sight."

Consider sharing your super blue moon photos for a Star Tribune feature later this week. E-mail them to audience editor Sara Porter (sara.porter@startribune.com).