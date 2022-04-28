The Las Vegas Strip has been turned into NFL Central this weekend, a sea of 32 teams' colors as site of the 2022 draft. Time will tell whose gambles pay off but for now, all 32 first-round picks are sure bets in the minds of those who picked them.

Here's a look at Thursday night's opening round.

1. Jaguars

Travon Walker, 6-5, 272-pound defensive end, Georgia: Rugged run-stopper with explosiveness and aggression that sets the edge and will be dominant at the next level.

2. Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, 6-7, 260-pound defensive end, Michigan: Hometown kid stays home. Will immediately help a Detroit team that was 31st in third-down defense and 30th in sacks.

3. Texans

Derek Stingley Jr., 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback, LSU: Possesses a blend of size and speed but played in just 10 games over the past two years, offering flashes of upside rather than sustained play.

4. Jets

Sauce Gardner, 6-3, 190-pound cornerback, Cincinnati: Did not allow a receiving touchdown during his three-year career with the Bearcats, which leads to desired confidence.

5. Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-4, 254-pound defensive end, Oregon: Long, strong and explosive. He has pro-ready attributes with heavy hands and a closing kick to the quarterback (115 QB pressures from 2019-21).

6. Panthers

Ickey Ekwonu, 6-4, 310-pound offensive tackle, N.C. State: Familiar name and first-team all-America gets his chance in the pros in his backyard. Allowed just 10 sacks in 31 career college games (1,256 pass-block snaps).

7. Giants (via Bears)

Evan Neal, 6-7, 337-pound offensive tackle, Alabama: Quick feet and moves (executed a 48-inch box jump) for a player of his size. Started games at left tackle, right tackle and guard for the Crimson Tide.

8. Falcons

Drake London, 6-4, 219-pound wide receiver, USC: A go-getter with off-the-charts ball possession rates and catch radius. Has a basketball background that allows him to rise up over defenders.

9. Seahawks (via Broncos)

Charles Cross, 6-5, 307-pound offensive tackle, Mississippi State: Limited starting experience, but played with a high level of consistency. He neutralized power rushers and is above average as a drive blocker.

10. Jets (via Seahawks)

Garrett Wilson, 6-foot, 183-pound wide receiver, Ohio State: Eye-popping ball skills with run-after-catch ability. Career-high 70 catches for 1,078 yards with 12 TDs last season.

11. Saints (via Commanders)

Chris Olave, 6-foot, 187-pound wide receiver, Ohio State: Smooth and steady, Olave is a fluid and easy receiver from snap to the catch and all points between. Has 35 career TDs, most in Buckeyes history.

