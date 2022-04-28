Jermaine Johnson II's football journey has taken him from Eden Prairie to Independence, Kan. From Athens, Ga., to Tallahassee, Fla. And on Thursday night, Johnson was in Las Vegas, where he found out he's bound for New York.

The New York Jets selected Johnson, the former Eden Prairie High School standout and a defensive end from Florida State, with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. One of the best pass rushers in college football in 2021, Johnson was the fourth defensive end selected, with Georgia's Travon Walker going first overall, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson second and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth.

Rated the ninth-best overall draft prospect by NFL.com, Johnson slipped to late in the first round as teams made runs on wide receivers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks. The Jets traded up with Tennessee to select Johnson.

"I feels amazing,'' Johnson said. "The journey was so long and hard, but it was so rewarding at the same time. To be able to be selected in the first round and to be able to be on the Jets, I'm so excited.

"When I met and visited with the Jets, it was a family feel,'' he added. "We clicked instantly.''

He was the Jets' third pick of the first round, joining Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Johnson, 6-5 and 254 pounds, played one season at Florida State, collecting 11.5 sacks (tied for seventh nationally) and 17.5 tackles for loss (tied for 12th in FBS) in 2021.

Johnson didn't qualify academically for a Division I scholarship coming out of high school, so he began his college career at Independence (Kan.) Community College in 2017. There, he developed into the top junior college prospect after amassing 96 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 20 games, and big-name schools came calling.

He picked Georgia, where he had eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 21 games over the 2020 and '21 seasons. He transferred to Florida State for his final season in the hopes of becoming an every-down player.

Johnson made an immediate impact with the Seminoles by posting seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the opener against Notre Dame. In the rivalry game against Miami (Fla.) in November, he had seven tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

"I know that it was extremely rewarding,'' Johnson said of his year at Florida State.

He's eager to get going with the Jets and coach Robert Saleh.

"It fits perfect,'' Johnson said of the Jets' scheme. "I'm excited to go in there and work and be the best teammate I can be.''