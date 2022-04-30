Host Michael Rand watched everything unfold Friday and decided there was too much going on to wait two more days to talk about it all.

First he dissects the ultimate Wolves' collapse, as Minnesota lost a double-digit fourth quarter lead for the third time in its series against Memphis in a season-ending loss Friday. The Wolves were outscored 114-58 in the fourth quarters of Games 3, 5 and 6. Now they must ask themselves how they can get better and tougher going forward — which starts with daunting questions about big-salary players Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, who disappeared in Friday's fourth quarter.

14:00: The Wild earned home ice in its playoff series vs. St. Louis with a big 4-1 in over Colorado, but it might have lost Marcus Foligno to an injury after a dirty hit. Regardless, the Wild has the depth to make a deep playoff run. Is this the year it will happen?

18:00: The Vikings made another trade within the NFC North, this time helping the Packers get a talented wide receiver after doing the same for the Lions. Will those moves come back to haunt the Vikings, or will the accumulation of top-75 draft talent by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prove to be wise in the long run?

