After reopening Monday, Fort Snelling State Park closed again Wednesday morning because of flooding.

The rising Minnesota River is expected to overtake the park's main road and parking lots. The park sits at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, between St. Paul and Minneapolis. A majority of the park is on the Minnesota River floodplain.

The Department of Natural Resources, which manages Minnesota's state parks, said Fort Snelling will reopen when flooding recedes, damage is assessed and the park is deemed safe. More than 700,000 people visited the park in 2021.

"We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety," said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director, in a news release.