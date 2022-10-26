With the Twins' roster usage having mushroomed over the past decade, there are more former Twins playing elsewhere than ever — a whopping 105 of them in 2022, including a record 58 of whom appeared in major league games. Only a handful, however, had sustained success this year. (WAR figure is Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference.)
EX-TWINS ACROSS BASEBALL
* = Played at least one game for Twins in 2022
EX-TWINS POSITION PLAYERS (25)
IF Ehire Adrianza, Washington/Atlanta
.175 BA/.264 OBP/.206 SLG; 0.1 WAR in 37 games
Traded to the Braves Aug. 2, but played only six games because of a viral infection.
SS Andrelton Simmons, Chicago Cubs
.173/.244/.187; -0.1 in 34 games
Missed most of May and July because of shoulder injury; released Aug. 7.
IF Willians Astudillo, Miami
.241/.255/.296; -0.7 in 21 games
Played 75 games and hit .307 with 16 HR at AAA Jacksonville.
IF/OF Travis Blankenhorn, N.Y. Mets
.000/.000/.000; -0.1 in 1 game
Played in one game for Twins in 2020 and another in 2021; spent most of 2022 at AAA.
C Jason Castro, Houston
.115/.205/.179; -0.6 in 34 games
Knee surgery in July ended his season, and probably his career.
1B C.J. Cron, Colorado
.257/.315/.468; 2.1 in 150 games
First-time All-Star has hit at least 25 homers in four consecutive full seasons.
DH Nelson Cruz, Washington
.234/.313/.337; 0.2 in 124 games
Didn't play after Sept. 13 because of eye surgery; hit only 10 home runs.
3B Josh Donaldson, N.Y. Yankees
.222/.308/.374; 2.4 in 132 games
Often booed by Yankees fans, his batting average never rose above .240 after June 10.
3B Eduardo Escobar, N.Y. Mets
.240/.295/.430; 1.2 in 136 games
Hit 20 homers in his first season in New York; owed another $9.5 million for 2023.
C/DH Mitch Garver, Texas
.207/.298/.404; 0.4 in 54 games
Didn't play after July 10 following surgery on forearm tendon.
C Jose Godoy*, Pittsburgh
.059/.059/.059; -0.3 in 8 games
Played 10 games and hit three HRs, .333 at AAA Indianapolis.
IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, N.Y. Yankees
.185/.255/.321; 0.8 in 85 games
Played everywhere except center field and catcher; only one postseason at-bat.
2B/1B Niko Goodrum, Houston
.116/.156/.163; -0.3 in 15 games
Played 12 games, hitting .311 at AAA Sugar Land; released Sept. 2.
OF Robbie Grossman, Detroit/Atlanta
.209/.310/.32; 0.2 in 129 games
Hit only two HRs in four months with Tigers but five in 46 games with Braves.
OF Aaron Hicks, N.Y. Yankees
.216/.330/.313; 1.8 in 130 games
Suffered a knee injury in ALDS; owed $30 million next three years
IF Taylor Motter, Cincinnati
.167/.167/,167; -0.2 in 2 games
Released July 18 and signed with Atlanta organization; hit 20 homer in 81 AAA games.
OF Rob Refsnyder, Boston
.307/.384/.497; 1.2 in 57 games
Career-best year at age 31, getting an extended MLB look after hitting .306 at AAA.
3B JT Riddle, Cincinnati
.250/.250/.250; 0.0 in 2 games
Traded to Mets May 28; 88 games, 11 HR at AAA Louisville, Syracuse.
OF Brent Rooker, San Diego/Kansas City
.125/.222/.156; -0.4 in 16 games
Hit .289 with 28 homers in 81 games at AAA, but no homers at MLB level.
OF Eddie Rosario, Atlanta
.212/.259/.328; -1.6 in 80 games
Surgery for blurred vision cost 2021 NLCS MVP two months on injured list.
2B Jonathan Schoop, Detroit
.202/.239/.322; 0.2 in 131 games
Hit only .179 after All-Star break; Tigers unlikely to pick up $7.5 million option.
C Kurt Suzuki, L.A. Angels
.180/.266/.295; -0.4 in 51 games
Announced his retirement in early September, received tribute at Target Field.
IF Ildemaro Vargas, Chicago Cubs/Washington
.263/.299/.392; 1.6 in 63 games
Cut by Cubs on May 26, he ended up played regularly for last-place Nationals.
OF/1B LaMonte Wade Jr., San Francisco
.207/.305/.359; 0.0 in 77 games
Couldn't repeat his 2021; a knee injury cost him all but 10 games in first three months.
OF Aaron Whitefield, L.A. Angels
.000/.000/.000; -0.3 in 5 games
Played in 79 games at AA Rocket City (Madison, Ala.), hitting .263 with nine home runs.
EX-TWINS PITCHERS (33)
Shaun Anderson, Toronto
1 IP, 18.00 ERA; -0.1 WAR in 1 game
Pitched 36 games, 3.58 ERA at AAA Buffalo.
Kyle Barraclough, L.A. Angels
9, 3.00; 0.2 in 8 games
Pitched 41 games, 2.00 ERA at AAA Salt Lake.
Jose Berrios, Toronto
172, 5.23; -0.5 in 32 games
He had a 5.77 ERA over the final two months and didn't pitch in wild-card series.
Yennier Cano*, Baltimore
4⅓, 18.69; -0.4 in 3 games
Won his second MLB game for the Twins on May 16 but was part of Jorge Lopez trade.
J.T. Chargois, Tampa Bay
22⅓, 2.42; 0.5 in 21 games
Oblique injury kept him out until mid-August.
Tyler Clippard, Washington
5, 7.20; -0.1 in 4 games
The 37-year-old had a 2.23 ERA at AAA Rochester but was released Aug. 25.
Alex Colome, Colorado
47, 5.74; -0.9 in 53 games
Four saves, but three blown saves and seven losses; he's a free agent again.
Jharel Cotton*, San Francisco
8, 6.75; -0.3 in 5 games
After shuttling between Twins and Saints all year, he was claimed by the Giants on Sept. 18.
Chase De Jong, Pittsburgh
71⅔, 2.64; 1.6 in 42 games
The surprising answer to "Who was the second-most effective ex-Twins reliever in 2022?"
Luke Farrell, Chicago Cubs/Cincinnati
15, 5.40; 0.1 in 6 games
Played for two teams that he previously pitched for after 20 appearances with 2021 Twins.
Ralph Garza, Tampa Bay
35, 3.34; 0.3 in 19 games
Was designated for assignment in spring training when Twins signed Carlos Correa.
Ian Gibaut, Cleveland/Cincinnati
36, 4.50; 0.2 in 34 games
Has pitched for five MLB teams over the past three seasons.
Kyle Gibson, Philadelphia
167⅔, 5.05; 0.6 in 31 games
Made 31 starts for the NL champions, but only three were scoreless.
Chi Chi Gonzalez*, Milwaukee/N.Y. Yankees
16, 5.06; -0.1 in 5 games
The Twins won both times he started for them in June before he was lost on waivers.
Brusdar Graterol, L.A. Dodgers
49⅔, 3.26; 0.6 in 46 games
Was 4-for-5 in save chances, but had stints on IL for both shoulder and elbow.
Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox
57⅔, 2.81; 1.7 in 58 games
Second in in AL in saves with 37 in 41 chances; 85 K's, only 16 walks
Rich Hill, Boston
124⅓, 4.27; 0.9 in 26 games
Second-most starts (26) on Red Sox, expected back in 2023 at age 43.
Tyler Kinley, Colorado
24, 0.75; 1.1 in 25 games
Was lights-out for two months, but season ended after surgery on elbow flexor tendon.
Derek Law, Detroit/Cincinnati
19⅔, 4.12; 0.1 in 17 games
Twins faced him in Detroit on Aug. 3 and he became a free agent days later.
Zack Littell, San Francisco
44⅓, 5.08; 0.1 in 39 games
Was sent to the minors after having words with manager Gabe Kapler in September.
Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
121⅔, 3.99; 0.8 in 21 games
Missed first two months after knee surgery; owed $18.5 million for 2023.
Trevor May, N.Y. Mets
25, 5.04; -0.1 in 26 games
Missed three months because of fractured humerus; now a free agent.
Tommy Milone, Seattle
16⅔, 5.40; -0.2 in 7 games
Posted a 2.68 ERA in 11 games at AAA Tacoma at age 35.
Jake Odorizzi, Houston/Atlanta
106⅓, 4.40; -0.1 in 22 games
Traded to Atlanta Aug. 2; pitched out of the bullpen in the playoffs.
Michael Pineda, Detroit
46⅔, 5.79; -0.6 in 11 games
Gave up HRs in eight of 11 starts and was released Sept. 7.
Martin Perez, Texas
196⅓, 2.89; 5.0 in 32 games
An All-Star paid only $4 million now a free agent; gave up no HRs in first 10 starts.
Sean Poppen, Arizona
28⅔, 4.40; -0.1 in 29 games
Pitched on Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee's Brent Suter, another Harvard product.
Ryan Pressly, Houston
48⅓, 2.98; 0.9 in 50 games
Career-high 33 saves in 37 chances, converted final 12 and has kept going in playoffs.
Hansel Robles, Boston
24⅔, 5.84; -0.8 in 26 games
Released July 9; signed with Dodgers, posted 8.00 ERA in 20 games at AAA Oklahoma City.
Taylor Rogers, San Diego/Milwaukee
64⅓, 4.76; -0.7 in 66 games
NL saves leader for much of 2022 but had a 6.08 ERA after break as he enters free agency.
Sergio Romo, Seattle/Toronto
18, 7.50; -0.7 in 23 games
Released by Mariners on June 21 after giving up 12 runs in 6⅓ innings in June.
Andrew Vasquez, Toronto/San Francisco
8⅔, 6.23; -0.1 in 10 games
Twice claimed off waivers; had a 2.30 ERA in 28 games for three AAA teams.
Matt Wisler, Tampa Bay
44, 2.25; 0.7 in 39 games
Despite MLB numbers, released Sept. 7 after posting 9.82 ERA in four games at AAA.
MINORS (22)
Fernando Abad, Sea
Beau Burrows, LAD
Juan Centeno, Ari
John Curtiss, NYM (IL)
Tyler Duffey*, Tex/NYY
Edgar Garcia, Was
Stephen Gonsalves, ChC
Juan Graterol, Ari
Ian Hamilton*, Cle
Chris Herrmann, Was
Trevor Hildenberger, SF
Brandon Kintzler, SD
Ryan LaMarre, NYY
Juan Minaya*, Was
Blake Parker, StL
Wilson Ramos, Tex
Ben Rortvedt, NYY
Danny Santana, Bos
Aaron Slegers, TB
Michael Tonkin, Atl
Ronald Torreyes, Phi
Nick Vincent, Atl/Det
FOREIGN LEAGUES (15)
Tyler Austin, Yokohama (Japan)
Charlie Barnes, Lotte (South Korea)
Alan Busenitz, Rakuten (Japan)
Sam Dyson, Tijuana (Mexico)
Dietrich Enns, Seibu (Japan)
Pedro Florimon, Union Laguna (Mexico)
ByungHo Park, KT (South Korea)
Fernando Rodney, Tijuana (Mexico)
Fernando Romero, Yokohama (Japan)
Randy Rosario, Saltillo (Mexico)
Matt Shoemaker, Yomiuri (Japan)
Nik Turley, Hiroshima (Japan)
Drew Rucinski, NC (South Korea)
Kennys Vargas, Dos Loredos (Mexico)
Brandon Waddell, Doosan (South Korea) (also St. Louis AAA)
INDEPENDENT (10)
Austin Adams, Lexington
Johnny Field, High Point
Lew Ford, Long Island
Ryne Harper, Kentucky
Tzu-Wei Lin, Long Island (also N.Y. Mets AAA, released Aug. 11)
Mike Morin, Kane County
Logan Morrison, High Point
Gabriel Moya, Kentucky
Lewis Thorpe, Kansas City
Vance Worley, Kane County