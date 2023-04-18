After helping establish St. Thomas as a basketball program on the rise in the Summit League, freshman point guard Andrew Rohde has committed to transfer to Virginia, one of the premier programs in Division I.

Rohde, a Milwaukee native, said last month that he was entering the transfer portal and went on to announce Tuesday on Twitter that he's committed to Virginia.

He finished last season as the Summit League freshman of the year and was named to the all-conference first team after leading the Tommies in minutes played, scoring and assists per game.

Rohde was the third highest scoring freshman in the nation at 17.1 points per game. He was part of St. Thomas' top rated recruiting class in the Summit League, including Minnesota natives Kendall Blue, Ahjany Lee and Carter Bjerke.

In their second year of Division I play, St. Thomas finished the 2022-23 season at 19-14 overall and 9-9 in conference play. They had finished 10-20 (4-14) the year before.

Under coach Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the top programs in college basketball, though they suffered another quick defeat in the NCAA tournament this season, losing to 14-seed Furman in the first round after finishing the regular season atop the ACC.