Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been terminated from his position as a sergeant at Metro Transit Police.

The termination, confirmed Thursday by Metropolitan Council Communications Director Terri Dresen, follows an internal investigation that found Hutchinson violated Metro Transit Police Department's policies when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and crashing his sheriff's vehicle in December 2021, and by creating a hostile work environment while serving as sheriff. He pleaded guilty in the DWI case, and his license was suspended for 30 days.

March 17 was his last day of employment, the termination letter shows.

The investigation findings, provided to media outlets Thursday, listed six different policies and procedures Hutchinson violated, including code of ethics, general standards, and "criminal, dishonest or disgraceful conduct."

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III wrote in the findings that Hutchinson's behavior reflected negatively on the chief, the department and law enforcement in general.

"Your behavior demonstrated poor judgment and reflected poorly on all of us in the department," Morales wrote.

Someone who answered what is believed to be Hutchinson's cell phone on Thursday afternoon denied knowing him.

Hutchinson was given an opportunity for a hearing on March 14 to defend himself from the termination but did not attend, according to his termination letter. On Wednesday Hutchinson sent a signed letter waiving his right to challenge the firing.

Hutchinson went on leave from the Sheriff's Office starting in May 2022, before returning to work at Metro Transit as a sergeant in January. His elected term in office ended at the end of last year.

His leave at the Sheriff's Office began began May 18, and he received a little under $101,000 in paid leave before leaving the department, according to a county spokesperson. Since Tuesday he has reimbursed the county $6,250 for the vehicle he totaled while driving drunk.