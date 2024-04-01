Former Gophers pitcher Max Meyer will return to a major league mound for the first time in 20 months Monday night when he starts for the Miami Marlins against visiting the Los Angeles Angels in an interleague game.

The Woodbury High School product will be making his first start for the Marlins since July 23, 2022, when he departed his second major league start in Pittsburgh after two-thirds of an inning because of an elbow strain. He underwent Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery two weeks later and missed the entire 2023 season.

Meyer, 25, made three appearances for the Marlins in spring training, giving up only four hits and no earned runs while striking out five in Grapefruit League play.

Meyer, a righthander, was the Marlins' first-round pick (third overall) in the 2020 amateur draft. Meyer tied Paul Molitor (1977 by the Milwaukee Brewers) as the highest major league draft pick in Gophers history.

The Marlins are 0-4 after opening the season by getting swept in four games at home by the Pirates.