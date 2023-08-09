If you've noticed an uptick of plant-based offerings on local menus, it might be because we're in the middle of the 2023 Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge, which runs through August.

The fifth annual event features dishes from 20 restaurants across the metro area, from chochoyotes at Oro by Nixta and Thai Green Curry at Duke's on 7 to Parkway Pizza's artichoke dip and the Veg Khow Suey at Muddy Tiger. The winner is decided by diners, who vote for their favorite dish online (voting also means you're entered into a drawing for a gift card to a participating restaurant). The winning restaurant is announced at Twin Cities Veg Fest on Sept. 17. Last year's winner was Reverie Cafe + Bar, and they're on board again to defend their title. To get more information, vote or find a list of participating restaurants, go to exploreveg.org.

Beer here!

Top off a night of horse racing with the Made in Minnesota Beer Festival at Shakopee's Canterbury Park on Aug. 12 from 5-9 p.m. (the first race is at 5:07). Tickets are $40 and include admission to live racing, access to the private beer tasting party, beer samples from more than 30 vendors and a sampling souvenir cup. Feeling fancy? The VIP package for four ($225) includes four tickets, a reserved table and water bottles. There's also a nondrinker ticket for $25, which includes the private party but no sampling. For more information and tickets to the 21-plus event, go to tickets.canterburypark.com.

Last call for food truck festivals

Two food truck festivals will help round out a summer of eating. The Eagan Food Truck Festival, featuring more than 20 food trucks, is Aug. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Eagan Festival Grounds (1501 Central Pkwy.). Featured entertainment is the local favorite band Free and Easy. And the Minnesota Food Truck Festival will be in Anoka on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 50 food trucks, craft beer, entertainment and dog-friendly activities. The fun happens at 2015 1st Av. S., Anoka, mnfoodtruckfestival.com.

It's National Farmers Market Week

While we don't need a special occasion to celebrate our great community of markets, National Farmers Market Week does give us an excuse to tout them. The Farmers Markets of Minneapolis Collaborative is marking the occasion by organizing a treasure hunt. Just grab a punch card at participating markets — you have until Sept. 3 to finish — for a chance to win prizes. Find a list of Minneapolis markets at farmersmarketsofmpls.org. The treasure hunt is just at Minneapolis markets, but it's a good week to visit all your favorites.

For your holiday calendar ...

We know, summer is still in full swing. But these popular holiday events at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis deserve an early heads-up. The Julbord Dinner with all your Nordic favorites will be on Dec. 16-17. The annual lutefisk dinner will be Nov. 19, and includes potatoes, meatballs, peas, cucumber salad, lefse, rice pudding and a pepparkaka cookie. Reservations are required for both. ASI's popular restaurant Fika will hold its annual holiday bake sale beginning Dec. 1, featuring the seven cookies served only during the holidays. For more details, check asimn.org.