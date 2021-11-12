With 13 miles of beaches, abundant wildlife and a pristine environment, Amelia Island, off the coast of northeast Florida, has been luring families for decades.

Stay at the 446-rooom Ritz Carlton on the Atlantic shore and the kids may want to join the hunt for fossilized shark teeth on the beach or learn to balance on a stand-up paddleboard. Add other water sports to the mix by trying jet skiing, boogie boarding, kayaking and surfing.

Children 5-12 can look forward to the Ritz Kids program that offers immersive adventures designed to introduce them to the natural wonders of the island. They'll learn about sand dunes and ancient forests and how recycling can make a difference through storytelling, art and even food.