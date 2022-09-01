Alexandria area: Bass, bluegills and crappies have remained active on area lakes, especially at weed lines. Walleyes are at underwater humps and sunken islands on area lakes with some also found roaming lake basins.

Baudette area: Anglers on Lake of the Woods are catching limits of walleye with good-sized catches being reported. Fishing has been good, especially near Garden Island on the north end of the lake. The walleye bite has been good at the Northwest Angle, too. On the Rainy River, anglers are reporting good numbers of sturgeon and looking forward to the start of shiners running.

Bemidji area: The walleye bite on area lakes has slowed, but Cass Lake has seen a consistent bite. Anglers are finding walleyes on Red Lake in depths of 6 to 8 feet, while anglers on Lake Winnibigoshish are finding walleyes in depths of 12 to 16 feet. Bass, bluegills and crappies are biting on area lakes.

Ely area: Walleyes have continued to be active on area lakes, especially in depths of 12 to 18 feet over the large flats, sunken islands and shoreline points. Smallmouth bass activity slowed down recently after a week of stormy weather, but crappie fishing has been good. Anglers are reporting good northern activity.

Lake Minnetonka: Fish activity has slowed recently on the lake, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, but sunfish are abundant and good-sized. Bass still are active, and scattered. The water temperature is right around 70 and the fishing activity should pick up once the water temperature cools to 68 and the weeds, where fish are living, come down.

Park Rapids area: Area lakes have seen a good walleye bite, especially over deep water. Largemouth have been active, but the smallmouth bass bite has been inconsistent. Anglers are finding some big northerns over deep water, while muskies are being found in shallow water. Crappies and sunfish have been active, especially in depths around 10 feet.