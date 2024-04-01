Spring is here for real this time as we gear up for that first crack of the bat to echo through Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. We're preparing for Thursday's season opener against the Cleveland Guardians by tasting all the food that pairs well with cheering on a Twins win.

The Twins, in conjunction with food-service partner Delaware North, announced their lineup of new food and drink items. Prices weren't immediately available.





Bành Mí Brat from Union Hmong Kitchen

Chef Yia Vang continues his path to total food world domination with the genius combination of his Hmong sausage made by Kramarczuk's served in a hot dog bun with bright bành mí accoutrements of pickled vegetables and garlic aioli. We didn't know it was time for an update to the classic ballpark brat, but Vang sure did. Section 127

Smashed Baked Potato

Exactly as the name implies, it's a mall food court throwback designed to please our meat-and-potatoes Midwestern ways. Choose your own toppings, but don't skimp on the beer cheese and chopped brisket. Section 117

C.R.E.A.M. and BluePrint Smoothies from Parcelle

This brand-spanking-new health food eatery in northeast Minneapolis makes a rapid leap to Target Field with two of its signature smoothies packed with fruit, coconut milk and collagen peptides. Our favorite was the strawberry-banana C.R.E.A.M.; close your eyes and you're sipping a beachside cocktail. Section 126 Market

Walleye Burger from Lord Fletcher's

As fresh and fun as casting a line off the dock, Lake Minnetonka staple Lord Fletcher's brings a taste of summer to the heart of Target Field. Coarsely chopped walleye is formed into a burger that's griddled up and served with a punchy burst of lemony tartar sauce on a softly toasted bun. Gate 34

S'mores Boozy Ice Cream

We didn't think there was any way to improve on classic soft-serve ice cream, but then someone decided to put vodka on it, and we're on board. A toasted marshmallow syrup laced with high-octane alcohol gets drizzled over chocolate and vanilla twist. The sundae is garnished with a marshmallow and a graham cracker. Gate 34

Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings from Official Fried Chicken

Pressure-fried chicken wings join the lineup at this year-old stand designed to look and function like an automat. Their crispy breading is tossed with OFC's Buffalo dry rub, which gives them a fiery kick without leaving you with saucy fingers. Ranch is on the side for dipping. (Also new on OFC's menu this year is peppery mac and cheese.) Section 134

Bussin Birria Tacos at Hrbek's

From the Mall of America to the outfield, entrepreneur Amol Dixit has brought his Bussin Birria tacos into Minneapolis. Tacos are stuffed with slow-braised beef and cheese, folded and given a quick crisping on the griddle before being served alongside a cup of the dish's signature beef consommé for dipping. Section 114

Cherry Smashed Whiskey at Keeper's Heart Town Ball Tavern

The Level 2 pub has been renamed for the local whiskey brand, and three new cocktails from O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. have landed on its menu. We'll skip the Irish Mojito and Vanilla Creamed Whiskey and go straight for this hot pink bourbon-and-cherry deal, made with Keeper's Heart bourbon, Monin HomeCrafted Cherry Smash, soda and lime. Section 229

Burger Fries from Two Mixed Up at Thrivent Club

The food hall stand that began by streaming their eats on Twitch are now at the ballfield with three offerings. Like a deconstructed drive-thru order, Burger Fries are the kind of decadence we love to eat in the stands. Battered fries with Philly cheesesteak meat, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, spicy ketchup and a zippy house sauce, it might sound like a lot. It's not. (For those who don't have access to the exclusive club, that is, most of us, Two Mixed Up's still-in-burger-form "Just a Burger" is available at Town Ball Tavern.)

S'more Cookies from Two Mixed Up at Truly on Deck

The second of this Graze Food Hall stand's new ballpark entries is a killer chocolate chip cookie wrapped around a whole gooey s'more. We ate ours at room temperature and loved every sweet bite; we hear that heated up, which they will be at Truly on Deck, makes them transcendent. Club level, right field





Also new this year

Sweet Potato Fritters from StepChld: Sweet and savory shredded sweet potato fritters fried to a crispy ball the size of your fist are part dessert, part brunch at the ballfield. Truly on Deck

Chicken Tinga Arepas from Q'BO Latin Food: Crispy corn pockets are stuffed with pulled chicken, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and lots of pickled red onions. Truly on Deck

All-you-can-eat ballpark food: A $42 game ticket comes with as much as you want of hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, chips, peanuts, Pepsi products, water and frozen desserts. Legends Landing (Sections S, T, U and V)

Mac N' Meat from East Coast BBQ: Choose one of three toppings for elbows and cheese: chicken, rib tips or pulled pork. Section 131

Deep Fried Oreos from Curds & Cakes: The breaded and deep-fried fair treat makes a stadium appearance. Get a tray of them in a paper boat, or treat them as a topping for a sundae (that's our recommendation). Section 232

Ultimate Burger from Red Cow: Red Cow expands its Target Field menu with this meaty menu mainstay featuring thick patties, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house sauce. Section 233

Mini Donuts from Papa Pete's: There's nothing new about cinnamon-sugar-dusted mini donuts, one of our favorite summer treats. Except for the dipping sauces. Get them with caramel, chocolate or hot honey. Section 136

Spicy Watermelon Margarita and Ultimate Bloody Mary: Not available to most, these two new cocktails join the bar at the new Thrivent Club (formerly Delta). The watermelon marg, with a slight spicy kick, was a favorite. Thrivent Club