Morning showers in the Twin Cities don't necessarily mean fireworks will be rained out, but there is still a chance of thunderstorms this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The western Twin Cities metro got a quick burst of rain in the middle of Tuesday morning, with Minneapolis and western suburbs getting between a quarter of an inch and an inch of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carletta — enough to soak the ground for much of the metro that did not get rain Monday evening, but not enough to make a dent in this summer's drought.

Forecasters are still fine-tuning their models, but Carletta said if the rain clears up this afternoon, there's a higher likelihood of bad weather around dusk, which could affect fireworks displays.

Up north, weekend rain prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to ease fire restrictions in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties — meaning, setting off fireworks is allowed again.

The restrictions have also been lifted for campfires in the counties, as well as in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the Voyagers National Park.

Restrictions have also been lifted for land in the nations of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.