Firefighters put out a fire at a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport parking ramp that sent a dark plume of smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived after 12:30 p.m. at the Orange parking ramp, next to Terminal 2, to find a vehicle had caught fire on the third level, said Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea. The fire had spread to a second vehicle. Both were unattended.

A photo posted on social media showed dark smoke billowing from the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, the cause of which is unknown, Lea said.