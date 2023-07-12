Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

If crazy-high prices in France scared you off of travel this summer, the annual Lumieres Françaises film series can hook you up.

Presented by MSP Film at the Main Cinema, the seven-day festival kicks off Friday and features brand-new titles as well as a rare screening of the classic named the greatest film of all time earlier this year by the Sight and Sound poll.

Chantal Akerman's "Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" will be screened twice — Sunday and July 19. It follows the title character as she goes about her lonely — and then, suddenly, not — life.

We haven't seen much of director Michael Hazanavicius in this country in the decade since he won an Oscar for "The Artist" but he's back with "Final Cut," a comic look behind the scenes of the making of a zombie movie. It features Hazanavicius' wife, Bérénice Bejo, who also starred in "The Artist."

Other movies include Isabelle Huppert, the French Meryl Streep, in thriller "La Syndicaliste," animated "Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia" and "En Avant L'Etoile du Nord ou La Joie de 'vie,'" a documentary that explores Minnesotan's links to French ancestors.

Tickets are $12. For more information, visit mspfilm.org.