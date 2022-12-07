Braun's fast start, fabulous finishes

After Saturday's double-overtime victory over Penn State, Gophers freshman guard Mara Braun was second in the nation in freshman scoring (20.6) and third in the Big Ten behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes. She is fourth in the Big Ten in free throw shooting (93.5) and fifth in threes made per game (2.4). And she saves her best for last. Here are her stats, both overall and after the third quarter, this season:

Overall

Field goals/attempts: 49-for-115 (42.6%)

Three-point field goals/attempts: 17-for-55 (30.9%)

Free throws/attempts: 29-for-31 (93.5%)

Points per game: 20.6

After the third quarter

Field goals/attempts: 17-for-34 (50%)

Three-point field goals/attempts: 7-for-19 (36.8%)

Free throws/attempts: 23-for-24 (95.8%)

Points per third quarter: 9.1