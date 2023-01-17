Twin Cities arts organizations lure back audiences with new programs, tweaks, start times

September 15, 2023 - 6:12 AM

Art groups try new efforts — from early start times to party-like openings — to lure audiences back.

Minnesota Orchestra members look forward to new music director Thomas Søndergård's arrival

New music director Thomas Søndergård will conduct the Minnesota Orchestra’s season opener Sept. 21-23.

September 15, 2023 - 10:22 AM

Musicians lauded Søndergård's collaborative nature and connection with the orchestra, and eagerly anticipate their first concert of the season with him Sept. 21-23.

Fall 2023's top 10 classical performances include Richard Goode, Audra McDonald and Anthony McGill

Audra McDonald performs with the Minnesota Orchestra Nov. 4.

September 15, 2023 - 10:21 AM

Canadian TV shows hope to copy the success of 'Schitt's Creek'

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and his show, “Son of a Critch,” are trying to find a place in American homes.

September 15, 2023 - 10:20 AM

Stateside viewers will be getting more international sitcoms and dramas this fall.

Top 10 must-see TV shows this fall

Kelsey Grammer is returning as Frasier Crane this fall on Paramount Plus.

September 15, 2023 - 10:19 AM

A rebooted "Frasier," Upper Midwest-set "Fargo" and "The Crown" finale are on tap.

Margaret Cho is bringing a special friend to her St. Paul show

Margaret Cho says she is proud to have inspired a whole new generation of comedians.

September 15, 2023 - 10:18 AM

The comedy legend is part of this fall's hottest night of stand-up.

10 very best stand-up comics coming this fall

Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah brings his Off the Record Tour to Orpheum Theatre in November.

September 15, 2023 - 10:17 AM

The packed comedian schedule promises talented names on the national and local circuit.