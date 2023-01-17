Musicians lauded Søndergård's collaborative nature and connection with the orchestra, and eagerly anticipate their first concert of the season with him Sept. 21-23.

Stateside viewers will be getting more international sitcoms and dramas this fall.

A rebooted "Frasier," Upper Midwest-set "Fargo" and "The Crown" finale are on tap.

The comedy legend is part of this fall's hottest night of stand-up.

The packed comedian schedule promises talented names on the national and local circuit.

Hollywood is a bit up in the air but there's a movie series for everyone From erotic shorts to "Singin' in the Rain," Twin Cities movie festivals have you covered.

10 movies we're most excited for this fall Get ready for a scary, funny, Oscar-nominee-packed autumn at the multiplex.

Broadway playwright Larissa FastHorse returns to her 'artistic home' for 2 shows She has co-written a Minneapolis-set comedy for the Guthrie and adapted "Peter Pan" for the Ordway.

Top 10 dramas and musicals onstage to be giddy about this fall Gov. Harold Stassen, Bob Dylan and Patti LuPone all get their moment in Twin Cities playhouses.

Could this fall be the last time for these Rock Hall of Famers in concert in Twin Cities? Our critic forecasts the chances of Clapton, Eagles, Queen, Aerosmith, Stevie Nicks and Peter Gabriel returning.

Top 10 concerts of note in the Twin Cities this fall Our critics' highlighted picks include veteran acts such Peter Gabriel and Aerosmith and newcomers Stephen Sanchez and Kim Petras.

Artists of Latino descent on the rise in the Twin Cities Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Weisman Art Museum have Latina women in leadership roles.

10 must-see Twin Cities art exhibitions coming fall 2023 From Native photographers to optical illusions, there is a lot to see this fall.

Dianne McIntyre is the queen of dance collaborations and improvisations She seeks to create music with movement in her world premiere, "In the Same Tongue," at the Walker Art Center.

10 can't-miss dance performances this fall Roster includes step-dancer Michael Flatley and choreographers Sandy Silva and Trajal Harrell.

10 family-friendly seasonal events for a festive fall in the Twin Cities A Barbie Cafe, Lego Brick Fest, orchards, monster trucks and more are perfect for kids.