"Krapopolis": If anyone can get an audience excited about ancient Greek gods, it's Dan Harmon. The "Rick and Morty" co-creator will join Fox's Animation Domination block with this ambitious effort set in one of history's first cities. The network has already agreed to three seasons, a rare commitment these days. 7 p.m. Sept. 24, KMSP, Ch. 9

"The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar": Wes Anderson did an impressive job of adapting Roald Dahl's "Fantastic Mr. Fox." Now, he's tackling one of the author's most celebrated short stories — with a running time of less than 40 minutes. Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley and Dev Patel are all along for the ride. Expect more Dahl stories on Netflix in the future; the streaming company spent roughly $500 million for the rights to his entire catalog. Sept. 27, Netflix

"Gen V": If you like your superheroes flawed and filthy, you'll want to check out this spin-off of "The Boys." The series is set in a university where potential crime fighters face tests more daunting than the SATs. The cast mostly comprises new faces, although you may recognize Jaz Sinclair, playing the class "blood bender," from her time on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Sept. 29, Amazon Prime

"The Fall of the House of Usher": Mike Flanagan, who has earned praise for his adaptation of stories by Stephen King and Henry James, turns his attention to the granddaddy of horror, Edgar Allan Poe. The miniseries is set in contemporary times with nods to many of Poe's classics. The cast includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill. Oct. 12, Netflix

"Frasier": Kelsey Grammer returns for the long-anticipated reboot of one of the most award-winning sitcoms in history. He'll be fussing about back in Boston — not Seattle — and without David Hyde Pierce or the late John Mahoney. At least we can count on Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) stopping by. Oct. 12, Paramount Plus

"Lessons in Chemistry": Brie Larson hasn't committed to TV since "United States of Tara." But the Oscar winner just couldn't resist starring in this version of Bonnie Garmus' novel about a chemist who becomes an unlikely celebrity by hosting a cooking show. The 1950s wardrobe looks groovy. Oct. 13, Apple Plus TV

"The American Buffalo": This four-hour documentary tells the story of how these majestic animals once ruled the Great Plains. But this is a Ken Burns production, which means you can also expect plenty of riveting tales about humans, including Native Americans from the Dakotas. Gerard Baker, the former superintendent of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, is among the talking heads. Oct. 16-17, TPT, Ch. 2

"A Murder at the End of the World": This murder-mystery series seems tailor-made for fans of both "Veronica Mars" and "Knives Out." Emma Corrin plays a tech-savvy Gen Z sleuth who must figure out whodunit at the estate of a reclusive billionaire. Clive Owen, Alice Braga and Joan Chen are among those playing a diverse group of suspects. Nov. 14, Hulu

"Fargo": The anthology series is back in the Upper Midwest with an all-star cast that includes Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple. The plot, which unfolds in 2019, appears to have more in common with the original 1996 film than any of the past story lines. 9 p.m. Nov. 21, FX

"The Crown": The adventures of Queen Elizabeth II reach their conclusion in this final season that finds Imelda Staunton still on the throne. Creator Peter Morgan focuses on the death of Princess Diana and Prince William's courtship of Kate Middleton. Production stopped temporarily in honor of Her Majesty when she died last September. TBA, Netflix