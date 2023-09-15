Eddie Izzard: The British talent has made her mark in films ("Valkyrie"), TV ("The Riches") and onstage ("A Day in the Death of Joe Egg"). In her home country, she's more and more engaged in politics. But Izzard never completely abandoned live performances in which rambling monologues end up making brilliant points. (8 p.m. Oct. 3, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $50-$75. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Michelle Wolf: This former late-night TV writer got a lot of much deserved attention when she slayed at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner. But she has struggled to find her voice, a battle that was well documented in the 2021 film "Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place." Anyone who loves risk-taking comedy should be on her side. (7 p.m. Oct. 5, Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av., Mpls, $33-$43. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Recovery Riot: Minnesota might be the Land of 10,000 AA Meetings, which means we may have more sober comics than most states. Some of the best — Elise Cole, Lily Meyer, Aidan McCluskey and Karen Pickering — pool their talents for this annual event that will raise money for the Alano Society. (8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Alano Society of Mpls, 2218 1st Av. S., Mpls. $10-$15. mncomedy.com)

10,000 Laughs: Every major city seems to have at least one comedy festival these days. But few do as good a job of curating the lineup as well as Comedy Corner Underground owner Bob Edwards. National headliners Chad Daniels and Dan Mintz are in the mix, but die-hard fans will get the best bang for their buck getting to know new faces. (Oct. 12-14, various venues in Minneapolis. Up to $35 per show. 10000laughs.com)

Hannah Einbinder: Jean Smart gets a lot of praise for her work on HBO's "Hacks." But the series wouldn't work without on-screen partner Einbinder, an actor who isn't afraid to show vulnerability. Seeing the daughter of "SNL" veteran Laraine Newman in an intimate setting should be a treat for fans of both "Hacks" and emerging talent. (Various times, Oct. 12-14, Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $33.25. acmecomedycompany.com)

Nick Offerman: The "Parks and Recreation" star grew up elsewhere, but he has spent enough summers fishing around Bemidji to make him an unofficial Minnesotan. Consider this sold-out show a homecoming. (8 p.m. Oct. 20, Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. $49-$79. mysticlake.com)

Tim Allen: Shortly after "Home Improvement" went off the air, Allen spent time in the Twin Cities shooting the movie "Joe Somebody." It was far from a blockbuster, but the Tool Man may be eager to share some fond memories as well as jokes about being a conservative voice in comedy. (8 p.m. Oct. 20, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $53.50-$279.(hennepintheatretrust.org)

Craig Ferguson: It's been almost a decade sine the Scotsman left his late-night show on CBS, but he's still fondly remembered for his naughty boy attitude. Politics seemed to be the last thing on his agenda. Expect the same approach on his Fancy Rascal Tour. (5 & 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Pantages Theatre, $37.50-$188.50. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Trevor Noah: He only hosted "The Daily Show" for seven years, but Noah built up enough love in that time to make this one of the hottest tickets of the season with four local shows. In concert, the South African tends to be more personal than he was on TV. (8 p.m. Nov. 8-10, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Orpheum Theatre, $49.50-$115. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Nick Swardson: The Twin Cities native achieved national fame in his 20s, thanks to "Reno 911" and Adam Sandler movies. He returns home often to root for the Vikings, visit family and share his raunchy stories in what are almost always sold-out shows. (8 p.m. Nov. 25, Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, $39-$79. ticasino.com)