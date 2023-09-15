Editor's note: Release dates are tentative.

"Dumb Money": Craig Gillespie, who made oddball comedies "I, Tonya" and "Lars and the Real Girl," has another one. Starring Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and America Ferrera, it's about the bizarre couple of days in 2021 when stock manipulators figured out how to turn GameStop — the strip mall gaming stores — into one of the world's hottest companies. Sept. 29

"Foe": The big news is the pairing of two extraordinary young actors, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan. They play a couple that is shocked by an offer from a stranger: Mescal has been picked to spend two years on a remote space station but Ronan won't want for company while he's gone. Mescal will be replaced by a replicant. Oct. 6

"The Exorcist: Believer": Ordinarily, news of a sequel to perhaps the greatest horror film of all time would be questionable: Haven't we had enough bad "Exorcist" cash-ins? But the guy behind this one is director/co-writer David Gordon Green, who did a bang-up job with the latter-day "Halloween" movies. Original star Ellen Burstyn is back and the advance word in Hollywood is that it's mighty scary. Oct. 6

"Totally Killer": Nahnatchka Khan, who made the rom-com charmer "Always Be My Maybe," shifts genres with a slasher film in which a young woman (Kiernan Shipka) travels back in time. She joins her teenage mom to take on a vicious killer. Streaming on Amazon, Oct. 6

"Killers of the Flower Moon": David Grann's mammoth bestseller, about the shocking 1920s Oklahoma murders, has taken a long time to get to the screen. But audiences at this spring's Cannes Film Festival loved the Martin Scorsese adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. (Fans of Grann's book may want to know that the movie's focus is different, emphasizing Native American characters more than the book. And that it's 3½ hours long.) Oct. 20

"The Holdovers": Writer/director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti previously teamed on the Oscar-winning comedy, "Sideways," about a doomed California wine tour. This time, they turn their attention to academia. Giamatti plays a headmaster who has nowhere to go for the holidays, so he spends them at school with a wayward student and a cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), grieving her son's death in the Vietnam War. Oct. 27

"Priscilla": The first of two fall movies that test whether Jacob Elordi is a movie star (the "Euphoria" actor co-stars in "Saltburn," too) also will test how much audiences care about Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Unlike last year's "Elvis," the focus is on the Presley home life, in a Sofia Coppola film authorized by its title "character." Oct. 27

"The Killer": Fall is, apparently, killer time. Three of these 10 titles include the word, including the latest from David Fincher (whose "Seven," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl" and, for TV, "Mindhunter," have made him a specialist in people who specialize in killing). Michael Fassbender plays an assassin who is losing his grip. Tilda Swinton co-stars in a drama that reteams Fincher with his "Seven" screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker. Oct. 27

"Next Goal Wins": The Oscar winners keep coming this fall. Here, it's Taika Waititi, who won for writing "Jojo Rabbit" and returns as writer/director of a fact-based comedy. It centers on the plucky-but-awful American Samoa soccer team that famously lost a match 31-0 to Australia (it's still the worst loss in international football and it led to rule changes). Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss star. Nov. 17

"Saltburn": The last time writer/director Emerald Fennell and actor Carey Mulligan teamed up, on "Promising Young Woman," both were nominated for Oscars (and Fennell won). They're back, with a class-struggle satire, set at an English estate during a summer that changes the lives of two Oxford students. Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan co-star. Nov. 24