Pummeled by rising freight and material costs, Ecolab fought back with price hikes and surcharges. Still, net income dropped 10% in the first quarter.

As the St. Paul-based cleaning, water purification and filtration chemicals firm saw its industrial and institutional businesses continuing to rebound from pandemic disruptions, sales jumped 13% to $3.26 billion for the quarter.

"First quarter earnings were consistent with our expectations, even though the operating environment was not," said CEO Christophe Beck in a statement.

When adjusted for unique events, such as the acquisition of Purolite and cost adjustments for its Russia-based operations, earnings per share rose 1% to 82 cents. Still, analysts were expecting a penny more. The quarterly revenue bump exceeded expectations.

Beck said solid volume gains and a rush to "aggressively" increase prices helped overcome raw material and freight costs that bolted 25% higher than a year ago, in part because of disruptions created by Russia's war on Ukraine.

"This strong pricing momentum, along with robust new business gains, and benefits from innovation and digital automation and services, helped us to fully overcome these unprecedented headwinds."

Last month, Ecolab instituted a temporary fuel surcharge of 8% to 12% to offset rising global oil and raw materials costs. Last year, Ecolab boosted prices by roughly 4% to counter rising costs from freight, raw materials and vendor disruptions.

Beck said pricing hikes will continue, reaching the 6% to 7% range for the balance of the year.

While there is still uncertainty surrounding the roll out of select surcharges, Beck said he now expects adjusted earnings to reach $1.22 per share in the second quarter and to grow in the low teens for full year 2022.