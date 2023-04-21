When a class of environmental journalism students was asked to turn its storytelling on itself, at least one theme emerged: Young people feel an authentic connection with the outdoors, while the pace of society and digital technology's influence can build barriers to that connectedness.

In the spirit of Earth Day on Saturday, we wanted these University of St. Thomas students to define valuable time outdoors; to address the role of media and if it accurately reflected their outdoor lives; and to put words to their hopes and fears in wake of climate change.

Mark Neuzil, their professor and the school's chair of the department of emerging media, acknowledged he gets students with a heightened awareness of outdoors topics but said the influence of social media and its use in their lives surprised even him.

"Of course, I knew it would be hard for them to get away from social media, but it still is a little jarring when seeing it written down," he said. "Their experiences are more and more filtered through media."

Another takeaway: Technology is meddling in their experiences while also energizing that heightened consciousness.

Neuzil has taught the class for about 15 years and has sensed an uptick in outdoors IQ.

"I do test these kids every year, their ecosystem at the beginning of every class," he said. "… Like, was last year a wet or dry year? When do deer rut?

"The answers have been improving over the years and I think that reflects on the environmental education some of them get at a younger age," he added, referring to centers such as Wolf Ridge in Finland, Minn.; Deep Portage in Hackensack; and Audubon Center of the North Woods in Sandstone, among others. "The schools take them there and some of it sticks."

Students answered the same questions from the Star Tribune. Some of their responses, edited for length and clarity, are below:

Do you spend meaningful time outdoors? Why or why not?

"I spend meaningful time outdoors as a way to clear my head. When the chaos of life and the city become too suffocating, I know I can retreat to the outdoors to get a breath and steady myself. Growing up, when my parents could tell I was getting overwhelmed, they would suggest we take a walk down to the Mississippi River. It never failed to calm me." -Hope Meierhofer, Monticello

"It depends. Time is money and I don't make money outside. When you juggle three jobs, full-time school and basic human functions, being outside becomes an automatic way of getting from point A to point B. Instead of enjoying the adventure A and B has to offer, I'm too busy busing, Ubering, and fast-walking in a world that makes millions on time." -Jos Morss, St. Paul

"My absolute favorite activity is anything in and around water. Whether that be a lake, pool, or puddle. It has always been a home for me. After swimming competitively for much of my childhood I thought I would be sick of water but it only grew my obsession." -Sydney Dorsey, Eden Prairie

. . .

If yes, what is your absolute favorite outdoors activity?

"I don't spend time outside as much as I would like because of all the mosquitoes, which my body is highly sensitive to during the summer … although one of my favorite things to do is sitting outside during sunset until it's pitch dark. It is my comfort hour, especially if I had a long stressful day and everyone is at home." -Fatima Ahmed, Minneapolis

. . .

What keeps you from doing your favorite activity?

"I think the weather is the biggest obstacle that I face when it comes to getting outdoors. I like the weather to be nice, otherwise it isn't that enjoyable for me." -Caroline Momont, Duluth

. . .

How has popular and social media accurately and/or inaccurately represented your interest and connection to the outdoors?

"I'm not sure what social media labels my generation's relationship with nature and the environment. I think that we maybe don't go outside as much because of new innovations in technology. But I don't think that my generation cares less about the environment. A lot of us are extremely scared about climate change and want to protect refuges and parks." -Anya Capistrant-Kinney, Waconia

"Social media typically represent Gen Z as the generation with the highest screen time. It can feel like a stereotype that the younger generation is glued to our screens. I agree with the portrayal. When I was a lot younger and didn't have a phone or a laptop, I spent all my time reading, playing outside, or talking with family. However, now I mostly do my homework via computer, meet people via computer, and interact with nature sparingly." -Khadro Mohamed, St. Louis, Mo.

"I think the media has inaccurately represented my interest and connection. I always see people or celebrities spending time outdoors, but most of the time it's mediated. The place they spend time outdoors is a resort or an expensive vacation. I don't believe you need a destination outdoor experience. You can have an outdoor experience in your backyard, and it can be just as profound." -Bea Valencia Martinez, Minneapolis

"Some people may have exaggerated or false perceptions of our generation, but I believe many of us enjoy being outdoors in nature and face to face with others. I am sure that our generation spends a lot more time on social media than past, but we still love to do fun activities outdoors." -Olivia Kramer, Eden Prairie

"I think that social media sometimes consumes my attention and time, preventing me from connecting to the outdoors. I have seen a lot of videos online that say this as well — it is harder for people to take the time to go outdoors and have that meaningful connection." -Nicole Thomas, Verona, Wis.

"When you see hiking on TV or in movies, hikers are always fully stocked. They have always got hiking boots, shorts, some sort of hat out of the boondocks, a walking stick and a backpack full of ... what? You'd think there's some sort of de facto uniform, but if you're willing you can go for a hike as dowdy as you'd like. Anytime I've ever hiked I'm wearing a ratty pair of sneakers, some sweatpants and a baseball cap." -Alvaro Martinez, St. Paul

. . .

In that context, what is an authentic 'outdoors story' for you? What are you most interested in reading or viewing?

"An authentic 'outdoors story' for me is people trying to make a change. I admire seeing young people like me straying away from the trends of social media to go out into nature and fight for something bigger than themselves. I find stories of people working on conservation efforts and similar narratives inspirational because I want to do the same." -Cecilia Wallace, Stillwater

"An authentic 'outdoors story' for me would be raw. I want to follow someone on their journey to someplace magical. However, I also want to follow on that journey when things go wrong. Because the reality of life is that something will inevitably go wrong. I believe there's beauty to be found in that kind of vulnerability." -Claire Woodson, Chaska

. . .

What is your biggest concern for the natural world? What do you worry about the most?

"Climate change. It is disheartening to know that there are still so many people who don't believe that it's happening … I have talked to my parents about it a lot, and they know and admit that their generation and their parents' generation are much to blame. However, these conversations always end in 'Yeah, but your generation will be the one to come in and make real change.' Although I hope and believe that, parents don't realize that it places so much pressure on younger generations. This pressure is like a weight that we carry with us daily — whether we notice that it's there or not." -Cam Kauffman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

. . .

Are you hopeful or not so hopeful about the future of the planet?

"I am hopeful. I believe it is dangerous to lose hope. If everyone loses hope in the future of the planet, nobody will take accountability for their contribution to its destruction. Small widespread change is impactful." -Megan Ideker, Eyota, Minn.

. . .

What is your biggest concern for the natural world?

"That we will build a distorted image of nature and forget just how important is to protect it." -Ivana Rundštuková, Brno, Czech Republic