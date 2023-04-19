Boating season has begun on Lake Minnetonka, with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office declaring "ice-out" on Wednesday.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol deputies were able to drive a patrol boat through all of Lake Minnetonka's channels and 37 bays without being blocked by ice. Tradition holds that the ice-out declaration marks the start of boating season.

According to Minnesota conservation group Freshwater, which has tracked ice-out dates since 1855, ice-out is most often declared between April 17 and April 19, with the median date being April 14.

Recent ice-outs have varied widely: 2016 saw one of the earliest ice-outs recorded, on March 17, while the 2018 ice-out on May 5 tied a record for the latest.

Boating season may be open, but not all of Lake Minnetonka's navigational buoys are in place yet, so the Sheriff's Office warned boaters to be careful. A statement also reminded boaters to wear life jackets, especially because Lake Minnetonka's waters are still cold enough to cause hypothermia within minutes.

"We know everyone is ready to get outside," Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. "As you prepare to enjoy the beautiful lakes and sunshine we want to remind everyone to be safe and responsible near the water."