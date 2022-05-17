OAKLAND, Calif. — Dylan Bundy, who missed the past 10 Twins games, will start tonight (8:40, BSN) against the A's after recovering from COVID-19.

The Twins won Monday's series opener 3-1.

The veteran righthander is 3-2 with a 5.76 ERA. After three strong starts to open the season, Bundy was hit hard by Tampa Bay and Balitmore, giving up 15 runs in 9 2⁄ 3 innings.

The Twins designated reliever Jharel Cotton for assignment to make room for Bundy, who was activated from the COVID protocol list. Cotton was DFA'd earlier this season, cleared waivers, and reported to St. Paul.

Righthander James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.97) starts for the A's.

Byron Buxton, who had the game-winning RBI Monday, is sitting out tonight with Gilberto Celestino playing center.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Nick Gordon, LF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Royce Lewis, SS

Jose Miranda, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

ATHLETICS LINEUP

Tony Kemp, 2B

Jed Lowrie, DH

Ramon Laureano, RF

Seth Brown, 1B

Sean Murphy, C

Elvis Andrus, SS

Luis Barrera, LF

Kevin Smith, 3B

Cristian Pache, CF