Duluth Grill owner Tom Hanson has been busy expanding his restaurant portfolio.

The newest addition is Burger Paradox, an affordable smash-burger bar that opened this week in the Lincoln Park Craft District in the former Mitch's Bar & Grill. They've used the dive-bar bones to create a funky atmosphere with spray-painted art and a not-taking-itself-too-seriously vibe. The menu includes thin and crispy burgers, beef fat fries, wings and boozy malts. Burger Paradox (2113 W. Superior St., Duluth, burgerparadox.com) is open daily from 4-11 p.m.

Corktown Deli is also open in its new location. The sandwich and beer shop moved from Superior Street closer to the Duluth Grill. With the bigger space comes an expanded menu, including appetizers, and more seating. Maybe the proximity will even help alleviate that daytime wait at Duluth Grill. Corktown Deli (102 S. 27th Av. W., Duluth, corktowndeli.com) is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hanson opened the Duluth Grill Embers in 2001, and shed ties with the chain to become Duluth Grill in 2008. It quickly became popular for its adventurous comfort foods and dedication to local ingredients. The company, which has grown to include OMC Smokehouse as well as Burger Paradox and Corktown Deli, has been at the forefront of reimagining the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Stillwater's Whitey reopening as Howard's Bar

Another exciting dive bar makeover is happening closer to home. Musician Caroline Smith, who performs as Your Smith, and partner Adam To have bought Whitey's Stillwater and are reopening it as Howard's Bar on June 7.

According to Eater Twin Cities, the new bar (302 S. Main St., Stillwater) will serve bar food, such as smoked trout dip, high-quality burgers, fresh pasta and more. What it won't serve is fancy cocktails; there will be beer on tap and pulltabs.

Smith and To, who both have Minnesota ties, moved during the pandemic from Los Angeles, where To was a chef at the Michelin-starred Trois Mec.

Follow their progress at instagram.com/howardsbarmn.

St. Paul is ready for a Slice

Slice Pizza, which has been rapidly expanding since launching a takeout window in northeast Minneapolis in 2020, is adding St. Paul to its roster. The pizza-by-the-slice shop is opening its first full-service location July 28 at 641 W. University Av. Indoor dining, wine and beer and more will be available, thanks to a partnership with the Neighborhood Development Center. Until then, get your Slice at its two other locations: the original at 519 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., and at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., sliceminneapolis.com.

Whose scoops will be served inside Graze?

Graze Provisions + Libations is adding ice cream to its food hall lineup. Beginning June 2, a "local creamery" will join the roster alongside savory vendors such as Union Hmong Kitchen, Soul Bowl and Avocadish. While they won't be announcing who it is until May 26, the Instagram post is full of fun and flavorful speculation. Graze is at 520 N. 4th St., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com.

Red Wagon Pizza's event space expansion is complete

The Brookside is the name of the new expanded event space at Red Wagon Pizza Co. in Minneapolis' Armatage neighborhood. The room is named in honor of the street where owner Peter Campbell's grandparents lived and hosted the first Campbell family pizza night. (Young Peter would go on to develop a lifetime obsession with great pizza.)

The expansion adds room for 44 seated guests for an event, or 60 for a standing reception. Campbell also said the space might be used for upcoming pizza classes or other events hosted by the restaurant.

Campbell added to the footprint of Red Wagon (5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., redwagon-mpls.com) after the pizzeria's longtime neighbor decided to move on.

