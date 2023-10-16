Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver who was injured in a fiery crash into a Maple Grove residential garage last week has died, officials said.

The wreck occurred late Thursday morning at a home in the 15000 block of 96th Avenue, police said.

Police said on Saturday that the driver was a 76-year-old man from Maple Grove. Officials have yet to release his identity.

According to police:

Upon impact, the vehicle and the attached garage quickly caught fire. Three police officers fought through the heavy smoke and fire to remove the trapped man from the vehicle. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

Fire personnel arrived and swiftly brought the blaze under control.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have suffered a medical incident before the crash.

The officers were treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation, and they have returned to work.