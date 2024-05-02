Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Osseo City Council has let its city administrator go, and tapped its police chief to fill the role until a replacement can be found.

The north metro community's City Council voted 4-1 during an April 26 special meeting to approve a separation agreement with Riley Grams, who had held the position since 2015. The parting was described as mutual.

"After discussion between the City Council and city administrator, they determined that it was in the best interest of both parties to part ways," said Mayor Duane Poppe.

The announcement came days after the council went into closed session on April 22 to conduct a performance evaluation. That portion of the meeting lasted two hours.

Terms of the agreement have not been released.

"There is now a 15-day waiting period where there is a legal right to rescind and therefore it is still not public until the waiting period is over," said City Clerk Katrina Jones.

Police Chief Shane Mikkelson will take over the role, according to a separate resolution passed April 26.