Whether you choose to splurge and take the family out, get a little help with side dishes or outsource dessert, here are some options for Thanksgiving dinner. Be sure to make reservations, act quickly and keep checking back for updates.

DINE IN

Birch's on the Lake

A Thanksgiving buffet is available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A carving station with turkey breast and New York strip is accompanied by peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked trout, egg bake, smashed potatoes, brown butter sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, harvest salad, Parmesan spaghetti squash, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole and desserts. Adults $60, kids 12 and under $25, 3 and under free. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

The Brooklyn

D'Amico Catering will be cooking a Thanksgiving Day buffet at Edinburgh USA from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, wild rice salad, mixed greens, rolls, green bean casserole, dressings, sweet potatoes with brown butter and pecan crumble, baked mac and cheese, fresh fruit and pie. Adults $39.95, kids 12 and under $16.95. 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park; reservations at 763-315-8527 or exploretock.com/thebrooklynrestaurantbar.

The Capital Grille

It's all about tradition (with an upscale twist). Dinner includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney and mashed potatoes; pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey and pumpkin cheesecake are extra. Adults $47, kids $17. 801 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Dakota

Have Thanksgiving dinner with Jearlyn Steele and Friends. A turkey dinner with all the trimmings is available for preorder for $35 when you buy show tickets ($25-$35). The regular menu is also available, too. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com

Herbie's on the Park

Located near St. Paul's Rice Park, Herbie's will have a Thanksgiving Day buffet from noon-3 p.m. featuring roasted turkey, maple bourbon ham, sausage-wild rice stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, vegetables, house salad, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and dessert. Adults $35, kids 12 and under $15. 317 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-726-1700, herbiesonthepark.com

Holman's Table

Choose your own adventure with a three-course meal, which includes a traditional Thanksgiving spread or a vegetarian bucatini pasta with a choice of starter (mushroom toast, shrimp cocktail, salad, squash soup) and dessert (bourbon pumpkin cheesecake or dark chocolate French silk mousse). 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; adults $49, kids $18. 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-261-1620, holmanstable.com

Jax Cafe

This northeast Minneapolis classic is serving a traditional dinner of corn chowder or house salad, roasted turkey, sage dressing, whipped potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted yams, roasted vegetables and pumpkin pie. Adults $48, kids $20. Additional menu items ($14 to $20), include green bean casserole, shrimp cocktail, crab rolls and deviled eggs, and other dinner options ($28 to $80) include braised pheasant with wild mushroom cream sauce and wild rice, slow-roasted prime rib with horseradish sauce and a baked potato, and butternut squash ravioli. 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-789-7297, jaxcafe.com

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

It's a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. with classics like roasted turkey breast, hand-carved pork loin and ham, garlic and sage dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fall harvest salad, sweet potato soufflé, cranberry sauce, desserts and more. Adults $32.95, $15.95 for kids 4-11. 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com

Mara

Mediterranean flavors will inspire Mara's three-course family-style Thanksgiving meal ending with a dessert buffet featuring more than a dozen sweets. Look for turkey breast with confit leg croquette and spice-crusted ham with cornbread stuffing. Adults $145, kids 12 and under $25. 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-895-5709, exploretock.com/mara

Monello

Have a three-course dinner with a choice of turkey or beef rib-eye; sides of glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing and gravy; dessert is apple or pumpkin pie. Adults $72, kids under 12 $30. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com.

The St. Paul Grill

The iconic hotel is open from noon-5 p.m. for a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring holiday platters and other favorites. Choose a starter (pumpkin bisque soup, Caesar salad, beet salad), entree (turkey with fixings, ham with fixings, chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables, or grill favorites like prime rib, pork chop, salmon, walleye, scallops) and dessert (pumpkin pie, pecan tart or turtle tart). Prices vary according to entree ($46.95-$72.95); kids meals are $24.95. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

Tattersall River Falls

It's a Thanksgiving Day buffet at the distillery's Wisconsin location from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with all the classics and more: fresh bread and fruit, grilled corn and black bean salad, harvest salad, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, sweet potato soufflé, cranberries and turkey, roasted pork loin and ham. Dessert, too. Cost is Adults $32.95, kids 4-11 $15.95. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com

Wildfire

A family-style menu is available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, featuring roast turkey, cedar-planked salmon, beef tenderloin and all the must-have traditional side dishes (gluten-free sides available, too). Adults $64.95, kids 12 and under $29.95. 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com

TAKEOUT

Arepa Bar

Chef Soleil Ramirez is offering her spin on Thanksgiving dinners. Choose a meat (turkey, pernil or vegan meatloaf), three sides (mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, fresh apple salad, quinoa salad or brioche rolls) and a dessert (pecan pie, chocolate cake or vegan cookies). Serves up to 8; $105-$280. Order by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 22-23. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-4885, arepabarmpls.com.

Buttered Tin

A limited number of Thanksgiving feasts are available for takeout. Get sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, house salad with dressing and frozen dinner rolls. $150, serves 4-6. Don't worry, pies — French apple, banana cream, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, s'more, coconut cream, Key lime, lemon meringue, pecan bourbon and pumpkin — are available separately for $33.60. Order both by Nov. 16 for pickup Nov. 23. Order at your preferred pickup location. 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300; 2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-234-4224; thebutteredtin.com

The Capital Grille

Pick up a bundle of side dishes — brioche stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and seeded rolls — for $135. Pre-order for pickup on Nov. 23-24. 801 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Chowgirls Catering

Get everything but the turkey with several options, including a plant-based menu. The whole feast has Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, organic roasted vegetables, sweet potato soufflé and cranberry relish ($525, serves 8-10). Sides available a la carte; pies, too. Order by Nov. 19 for delivery or pickup on Nov. 23-24. 336 NE. Hoover St., Mpls., chowgirls.net/thanksgiving2022

City House

Get turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $140, serves 4-6. Add-ons include grazing boards, harvest salad, apple pie, prime rib and a vegan portabella and vegetable risotto. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 23 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 258 Mill St., St. Paul, 651-493-2880, cityhousemn.com

D'Amico Catering

This D'Amico At Home Thanksgiving dinner includes salads (mixed green and wild rice) and sides (cranberries, sweet potatoes with brown butter and cinnamon pecan crumble, green bean casserole, smashed potatoes, rolls, dressing, turkey and pumpkin pie). Additional pies, including apple brown butter streusel, bourbon pecan and French silk, available, too. $265, serves up to 6. Order by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 23. Edinburgh USA (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park) or the Metropolitan Ballroom (5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley); order.damicocatering.com

Four Seasons

It's a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, Four Seasons-style, with butternut squash soup, baby kale salad, turkey, cranberry sauce, roasted yams with rosemary honey and pecans, sourdough stuffing, mashed red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with brown butter and almonds and pecan pie. Packages from $340-$560 serving up to 8; order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-895-5709, exploretock.com/mara

GK At Home

Hurry on this one, the deadline to order is Nov. 10. Gavin Kaysen's menu includes roasted and confit turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, parkerhouse rolls, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted delicata squash, Brussels sprouts with bacon, and pumpkin pie from Bellecour Bakery. $325 serves 6-8, $595 serves 12-16. Order by Nov. 10 for pickup Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com/thanksgiving

Grocer's Table

Choose what you want to order — appetizers, dessert, brunch and, of course Thanksgiving dinner. Offerings include brined Ferndale turkey ($120, 15 pounds) and sides of stuffing, gravy, potatoes, baby carrots, yams, roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon mac and cheese and squash bisque ($16-$36). Order by Nov. 13 for pickup Nov. 22-23 by 5 p.m. 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Keller Grille

Get turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $140, serves 4-6. Get a grazing board as an add-on. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 23 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Keller Golf Course, 2116 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, 651-766-4176 ext. 201, kellergrille.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Get either heat-and-serve or ready-to-serve dinners: roast turkey, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, candied yams, green beans, salad (Caesar or garden), and dinner rolls. $159, serves 6. Add-ons galore are available: soup, cranberry sauce, honey-glazed ham, mac and cheese. Pies, too: pumpkin, pecan and French silk. Order by 3 p.m. Nov. 22; pick up heat-and-serve Nov. 23 from 1-7 p.m., ready-to-serve Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen/thanksgiving-feast

Red Cow

Meal kits include roast turkey breast, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, bread, cranberries and pumpkin pie. $239, serves 4-6. Order extras a la carte, or add-ons such as ham, wild rice casserole, charcuterie boards, Brussels sprouts and salad. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup at the Uptown location on Nov. 23. 2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com

Red River Kitchen

Get turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $140, serves 4-6. Add-ons include grazing boards, harvest salad, apple pie, prime rib and a vegan portabella and vegetable risotto. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 23 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Dr., Edina, 952-303-3481, redriverkitchen.com

Revival

It's a take-and-bake Thanksgiving at all Revival locations. Get your choice of chicken or smoked brisket with bourbon-glazed carrots with candied pecans, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked mac and cheese, biscuits with honey butter, and Revival sauces. $155 for chicken, $185 for brisket; serves 5. Order and select pickup location at bit.ly/3NCZgOE. Locations at 4537 Nicollet Av., Mpls.; 526 Selby Av., St. Paul; 8028 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park; revivalrestaurants.com

Surly Brewing Co.

Yes, there's a beer pairing with Surly's Thanksgiving meal kit (Feastbier). You'll get smoked lemon-brined Ferndale turkey, white cheddar mashed potatoes, green bean casserole with smoked mushroom cream, wild rice stuffing with smoked turkey, maple-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie from Jojo & Co. $225; serves 4-6. Order online for pickup at the brewery Nov. 22-23 from 3-8 p.m. 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, toasttab.com/surlybrewing

Tria Restaurant & Bar

Meal kits come with the option to add cocktail kits. Dinner includes roasted turkey, dressing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed green salad, cranberries, baguettes and pumpkin pie. From $145, serves 4-5. Cocktail kits — Holiday Old Fashioned and Winter Mule — are $45 and make sixe drinks. Order by Nov. 16 for pickup Nov. 23 from 4-8 p.m. or Nov. 24 from 8:30-10 a.m. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

Vinai

Chef Yia Vang's Vinai has two sizes of heat-at-home kits featuring traditional Hmong with classic Hmong-American favorites. The menu includes galabao (steamed buns), smoked turkey legs, Hmong sausage, steamed snapper, roasted root vegetables, chilled glass noodles with mushrooms, salad, purple sticky rice, mustard greens and Union Hmong Kitchen sauces. $220, serves 3-4; $375, serves 6-8. Add a batch of the nonalcoholic coconut lychee colada for $18, serves 3-4. Order through Tock exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen for pickup Nov. 23 at 901 W. Lake St., Mpls.

Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops

Turkeys and all the goods are available at the co-ops. Order turkeys from Ferndale Market, Kadejan Farms and Larry Schultz Organic Farm. Or order cooked turkey, sides and pies — vegan options are available, too. An array of packages available, includes sides of brown sugar-glazed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish and green beans, $49.99, serves 3-4; individual plates for $14.99; sides and turkey or mushroom walnut loaf available a la carte, too. Order by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 22-24. Wedge, 2105 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; Linden Hills, 3815 Sunnyside Av., Mpls.; tccp.coop/thanksgiving

Wildfire

Wildfire is offering an a la carte carryout menu with small and large family platters (half platters serve 4-5, full 8-10) with everything from appetizers ($13.95-$19.95) and salads ($13.95-$47.95) through main dish choices of turkey, salmon and beef tenderloin ($99.95-$285.95) and traditional Thanksgiving sides ($14.95-$32.95). Individual dinners are available, too. Pies are available for $29.95 — choose from pumpkin, maple-pecan, Door County cherry pie, Key lime. Order by phone or through OpenTable. 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com

Yum Kitchen and Bakery

Owner Patti Soskin and her crew are preparing a wide selection of a la carte choices, including maple-infused whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, acorn squash soup, acorn squash stuffed with wild rice and pears, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and salad ($6.95-$14.95). Dessert includes pumpkin pie, pecan pie and mini pumpkin cheesecakes or throw tradition out the window order a Patticake or coconut cake ($6.50-$45). Pickup Nov. 23. 4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000; 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka, 952-933-6001; 164 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, 651-615-1230, yumkitchen.com

DESSERT ONLY

Bebe Zito

The popular seasonal Pumpkin Becky ice cream flavor is now an ice cream cake for the holidays. The roasted pumpkin base with homemade cheesecake mix-ins topped with pumpkin decor and a Speculoos cookie crust. $55, order ahead and reserve a pickup time. 704 W. 22nd St., Mpls., 612-315-5180, bebezitomn.com

Bellecour Bakery

Located inside Cooks of Crocus Hill stores, the bakery's famous crêpe cake gets seasonal. A pumpkin chiffon crêpe cake — brown butter crêpes layer with pumpkin spice chantilly topped with whipped cream and a pepita crumble. $95 for a whole cake, $9.50 a slice. 201 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-223-8167; 877 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com

Fruit and Grain

Owner Emily Lauer's bakery is tree-nut and peanut-free. Thanksgiving pies include classic apple, cranberry-apple crumble, salted caramel apple, bourbon pumpkin, pear caramel cardamom, salted maple custard, chocolate oat, and brown sugar pretzel. $12-$36; order for pickup Nov. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at Wildflyer Coffee. 3262 Minnehaha Dr., Mpls., fruit-grain-bakery.square.site

Hark! Cafe

The Minneapolis cafe's scratch-made pies are 100% plant-based, gluten-free and celiac-safe. Get full-size pies ($40-$50, serves 10-12) or mini pies (serves 2-4, $13-$18) in pecan, apple-cranberry and pumpkin. Or get one of each; $40 for minis, $120 for full size. Order online for pickup Nov. 23-24. 430 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com

Honey and Rye

Anne Andrus' St. Louis Park bakery has pies — pumpkin, apple, pecan and chocolate coconut cream — for $32. If pie dough has you flummoxed, they have that, too. While you're ordering, get bread for the dinner table and breakfast (banana bread, pastries, quiches, monkey bread and more all available). Order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 23 by 2 p.m. 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 612-844-2555, honeyandrye.com

Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie

Dessert or centerpiece? Chef John Kraus has autumn apple cake topped with oatmeal crumble and vanilla mascarpone cream, and pecan pie (the classic pie with chocolate and bourbon in a sucré tart shell) available; 8-inch pies are $50. Other assists include stuffing mix ($15) and herbed dinner rolls (8 for $15). Order by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 22-23 at either location. Patisserie 46, 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257; Rose Street, 171 Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com