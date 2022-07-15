Introduction: In a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand starts with the Twins' blowout loss to the White Sox. It's just one game, but with Sonny Gray pitching a dud and the offense sputtering it was a bad omen for an important series heading into the All-Star break. Plus Rand is joined by Twins prospect and Forest Lake native Matt Wallner, who was called up to St. Paul on Thursday after tearing things up at Class AA Wichita.

11:00: Former Wild goalie Cam Talbot met with the Ottawa media in the aftermath of being traded earlier this week. His message: Talbot didn't really want to be traded. But is that really the case?

15:00: The Lynx had a setback in their playoff push. But Minnesota Aurora is full speed ahead into Sunday's semifinals, and Rand caught up with forward Morgan Turner in advance of the game.

24:00: The Wolves added more depth with the signing of veteran Austin Rivers.

