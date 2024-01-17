Dan Cole has been the official source of Detroit Lions' fan angst on KFAN-FM sports talk radio in our region for nearly three decades. When I was dallying in that daily task during the previous decade, Rob Parker was the preferred guest when raising the jovial topic of Lions futility.

On Tuesday, as the Lions basked in the wonder of their second playoff victory in 66 seasons, and looked ahead to hosting Tampa Bay as 6 ½-point favorites on Sunday, insights were sought from these two important voices on the end of Detroit's NFL slump.

Cole was approaching this with the view of a cynical fan, an individual who had moved from Detroit to Minnesota before grade school, yet decided that when born a Lions and Tigers fan, there was an obligation to remain a Lions and Tigers fan.

Parker was approaching this with the view of a cynical reporter — newspaper, TV and radio — who had spent 20 years on and off in Detroit, observing very few hints of competence from the Lions.

Cole: "It was a lot of fun, watching them hold on for a win Sunday, but when this is your team, you're always waiting for the other shoe to drop.

"Tampa Bay looked very good. Baker Mayfield — everybody gave up on him, but you watch him now …

"We should win, but how can a Lions fan not have a sense of foreboding — with the incredible ways they have figured out to lose through the years?"

Randomly, I mentioned a game in Detroit in mid-December 2004, when Ford Field was only in its third season and should not have been carrying demons from the decades in the Silverdome.

Joey Harrington at quarterback had his most-hopeful game that day vs. Mike Tice's Vikings. He drove the Lions 80 yards late for what should have been a tying touchdown and …

"The long snapper bounced the ball back, blowing the extra point that Jason Hanson would've kicked, and we lost, 28-27," Cole said. "As I said, so many crazy defeats to look back on."

Parker: "I wasn't in Detroit yet in January 1992, but I was watching the Lions and Dallas playoff game, and I remember one of the announcers — I think it was [John] Madden — say, 'You're watching two teams that are going to be the 'Teams of the '90s' in the NFC.'

"The Lions killed the Cowboys [38-6] that day, and it looked like Barry Sanders was going to lead them to the Super Bowl. And then Washington pounded them [41-10] in the NFC title game.

"I came to work in Detroit in 1993, covered the Lions in various ways for 20 years, and never saw a playoff win. I did see 0-16 in 2008, though. Oh-and-16!

"Matt Millen was there eight years as general manager. The fans had the walkout one season and I called it the 'Millen Man March.'

"Millen admitted it was funny. He was good guy, great talker, he just had no idea what he was doing as a GM."

I was at Ford Field for a Vikings-Lions game when a fan in the stands behind an end zone held up a small sign reading, "Fire Millen." It was shown on the telecast, and someone above ordered security to take away the sign.

The young fan took off and the security guards started chasing him around the stadium. The crowd rose, they cheered and they helped block the path of the fan's pursuers.

You were there, right Rob? "Oh, yeah," he said. "Typical Lions. Turn a small embarrassment into a big embarrassment."

Parker now is in Los Angeles. He has a night radio show with Chris Broussard on the Fox Sports Network. He's teaching a class on baseball writing at the University of Southern California that has drawn an energetic group of students of color. He also has a website, MLBbro.com, promoting African Americans in baseball. And he's still the co-owner of Sporty Cutz barber shop in Detroit, where Lions' fever is rampant.

"My phone has been blowing up with messages from Detroit people saying, 'You were wrong about the Lions,' " Parker said. "Thirty-two years without a playoff win and I was wrong."

As for Cole, he has a full convert to Lions fever in his son "Deuce," 21, and they will be watching Sunday with enthusiasm, and also caution.

"When this coach [Dan Campbell] came in and talked about 'biting kneecaps,' I thought, 'Here we go again,' " Cole said. "The turnaround has been great fun, but I've seen too many crazy losses to get overconfident now."