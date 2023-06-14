Want to catch one of Delta Air Lines' just-announced nonstop winter flights to the lush Hawaiian island of Maui? Book it now.

Despite expectations of high fares, we've seen some decent introductory deals. For several weekday departures in January and February 2024, we've spotted one-week itineraries between $501 and $580 in Basic Economy, or 46,000 SkyMiles, using a "flexible dates" search on Delta's website. Of course, those fares were already disappearing on Wednesday, but base fares from $599 to $629 could still be had.

Either way, these fares are among the lowest we've seen in a while for any nonstop flight to Hawaii.

The nine-hour flights to Maui's Kahului Airport, from Dec. 16 to March 31, mark Delta's second connection from MSP to Hawaii, including year-round service to busier Honolulu. A typical Delta MSP-to-Honolulu fare this year is $1,251 — sometimes making it more affordable to take a one-stop flight on another airline, such as United, at half the cost.