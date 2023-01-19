Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Eden Prairie's boys basketball team, with coach David Flom suspended while under a school district investigation, will be missing pieces for the rest of the season.

Senior Chiddi Obiazor, a 6-7 forward, graduated early and enrolled for the winter/spring semester at Kansas State, where he has signed to play college football. Senior point guard Joey Flom, the son of the suspended coach, has left the team.

The Eagles (8-4) went 5-1 with Obiazor, who averaged 16.3 points per game, in the lineup. They are 3-3 since he departed after the holidays. Flom averaged 5.8 points in four games.

Eden Prairie is ranked eighth in the Metro Top 10 but has dropped out of the state rankings' top 10 after rising to No. 5 in Class 4A.

David Flom was suspended Dec. 8 by Eden Prairie Schools over racist language he used in a meeting with his players. An email sent to players, parents and alumni indicated Flom read a racial slur aloud during a classroom session with players and assistant coaches. The focus of the session was responsible use of social media.

Assistant coach and former Gophers player Trevor Mbakwe, also an assistant activities director at the school, has coached the team during David Flom's suspension.

Lakeville North banged up

The new year hasn't gotten off to a smooth start for Lakeville North's boys basketball team. The Panthers are dealing with injuries to prominent players.

The team's two leading scorers, 6-11 senior forward Nolan Winter and 6-6 junior forward Jack Robison, haven't been on the court at the same time since the holidays. Both have committed to play college basketball at Wisconsin.

Robison, averaging 17.6 points per game, missed the first two games of 2023 because of an injured thumb. Winter, averaging 21.7 points per game, was injured in 2023's second game, a 79-77 overtime loss to Eastview, and remains sidelined.

Lakeville North (9-2) is ranked second in the Metro Top 10 and fourth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Panthers are 3-1 in their four games in 2023.

Inside the numbers

2.7: Seconds remaining in overtime when Mario Adams scored on a layup, giving Eastview a 79-77 victory over Lakeville North in a game pitting South Suburban Conference boys' basketball favorites.

38: Points scored by Fridley 6-3 junior guard Jamal Woods in an 82-70 victory over Brooklyn Center in Tri-Metro Conference boys basketball.

46: Points scored by Crosby-Ironton 5-11 freshman guard Tori Oehrlein in a 79-43 triumph over Duluth Marshall in girls basketball. She also pulled down 20 rebounds and had seven assists.

51: Points scored by Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-1 senior guard Asher Zubich in a 98-62 victory over North Woods in boys basketball. He was 11-for-16 on two-point shots, 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

2,000: Career-point milestone passed by Stillwater 6-2 senior guard Max Shikenjanski. He became the first boys basketball player in program history to reach 2,000. Lyle/Pacelli 6-4 senior guard Buay Koak also passed 2,000 points, in a 46-29 triumph over Southland in boys basketball.

STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (10-0); 2. Maple Grove (10-2); 3. Eastview (7-2); 4. Lakeville North (9-2); 5. Minnetonka (8-2); 6. Wayzata (8-3); 7. Buffalo (10-1); 8. Hopkins (11-2); 9. Farmington (8-3); 10. Shakopee (7-3).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (6-3); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-1); 3. DeLaSalle (9-4); 4. Mahtomedi (8-2); 5. Orono (7-2); 6. Alexandria (9-1); 7. Mankato East (10-2); 8. Hermantown (9-2); 9. South St. Paul (8-2); 10. Delano (10-3).

Class 2A

1. Lake City (13-0); 2. Holy Family (10-1); 3. Maranatha (9-2); 4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (11-1); 5. Maple River (14-2); 6. Minneapolis North (6-3); 7. Albany (9-1); 8. Minnehaha Academy (7-5); 9. Perham (12-1); 10. Esko (8-2).

Class 1A

1. New Life Academy (11-1); 2. Cass Lake-Bena (11-0); 3. Cherry (7-3); 4. Goodhue (12-2); 5. Henning (12-1); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (11-0); 7. Hayfield (11-3); 8. Lakeview (11-1); 9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-2); 10. Ada-Borup-West (10-1).

GIRLS

By Minnesota Basketball News

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (13-0); 2. Chaska (13-1); 3. Wayzata (12-2); 4. St. Michael-Albertville (12-1); 5. East Ridge (14-3); 6. Maple Grove (10-3); 7. Minnetonka (11-3); 8. Eden Prairie (11-4); 9. Rosemount (11-1); 10. Lakeville North (9-3).

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-4); 2. Becker (9-2); 3. Jordan (12-0); 4. Grand Rapids (14-2); 5. Stewartville (13-2); 6. Alexandria (10-3); 7. Holy Angels (11-3); 8. Red Wing (9-2); 9. Monticello (11-3); 10. DeLaSalle (9-4).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (11-2); 2. New London-Spicer (12-0); 3. Albany (11-1); 4. Goodhue (13-2); 5. Minnehaha Academy (8-4); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (10-3); 7. Perham (13-1); 8. Rochester Lourdes (12-2); 9. Pequot Lakes (8-1); 10. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (13-1).

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-3); 2. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (10-0); 3. Mayer Lutheran (11-1); 4. Hancock (9-2); 5. Fosston (11-0); 6. Hayfield (13-2); 7. Henning (13-1); 8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (10-2); 9. BOLD (10-2); 10. Nevis (10-1).