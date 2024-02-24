FORT MYERS, FLA. – Willi Castro had a pair of hits in his spring debut, Alex Kirilloff and Austin Martin drove in runs, and Louis Varland struck out two Pirates in two scoreless innings.

But the star of the Twins' 5-3 Grapefruit League opener on Saturday was Class AA outfielder Dalton Shuffield. In his return to Hammond Stadium, where he played with the Class A Mighty Mussels last year in April and May, Shuffield slugged an opposite-field, three-run home run into the right-field seats to break a 2-2 sixth-inning tie.

Shuffield, a 10th-round pick in the 2022 draft from Texas State, then helped protect the lead by scooping up Matt Fraizer's RBI single a half-inning later and throwing a strike to Twins catcher Jair Camargo, easily beating Pirates runner Jack Brannigan for the rally-ending out.

The Twins' starting lineup included nine players who figure to reach Target Field this season, and they combined for four hits against Pirates starter Bailey Falter, including a two-run second-inning burst. Edouard Julien started the rally with a one-out infield hit, and Castro followed with a sharp single to left. A wild pitch by Falter moved them up a base, and Kirilloff drove in a run with a ground out behind the first-base bag, before Martin singled Castro home.



