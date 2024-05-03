Curious Minnesota

Listen: What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

Scotch Blue painter's tape was set into boxes at the 3M's Hutchinson Plant in August 2022.
Scotch Blue painter's tape was set into boxes at the 3M's Hutchinson Plant in August 2022.

— Erica Dischino

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
May 03, 2024 - 8:09 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Pacemakers, Post-it notes and Spam rank among the state's best-known inventions. But creative Minnesotans devised hundreds of other products we take for granted. Reporter Brooks Johnson dug into this issue for Curious Minnesota and found so many interesting Minnesota inventions that he wrote two stories. He joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast.

Further reading:

What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

Skid-steers, Softsoap and Nerf: 8 more Minnesota inventions that changed the world


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access